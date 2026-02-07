PM Modi Key Takeaways around Gaming at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

- Advertisement -

As per recent development, during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged gaming as a skill, not merely a pastime. He emphasized that with affordable internet and widespread access to technology in India, young people should use digital platforms productively, including for learning, creativity, and skill development through gaming.

He encouraged students to think beyond just playing games and explore game creation, especially by drawing inspiration from India’s rich cultural heritage, mythology, and storytelling traditions.

At the same time, PM Modi stressed the importance of responsible gaming, advising against wasting time simply because digital access is easy. He clearly distinguished skill-based gaming from online betting and gambling, stating that the government has taken legal steps to curb harmful and exploitative practices.

Overall, his message promoted a balanced, constructive, and future-oriented approach to gaming, recognizing its potential as a skill, career pathway, and creative medium, while reinforcing the need for discipline, ethics, and regulation.

