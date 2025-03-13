PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service & Innovation in Mauritius – A Landmark NBCC Project Strengthening India-Mauritius Ties

- Advertisement -

NBCC built The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation in Mauritius was jointly inaugurated by Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and Hon’ble Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius on 12.03.2025

NBCC takes immense pride in its association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India and the Government of Mauritius on this landmark project, valued at USD 10.50 million. Designed as a center of excellence, the institute will serve as a premier hub for training, research and leadership development, equipping Mauritian civil servants with advanced skills and innovative solutions to drive governance and policy transformation.

The inauguration of this world-class facility marks yet another milestone in NBCC’s commitment to building high-quality infrastructure beyond India’s borders. Over the years, NBCC has successfully delivered several flagship projects in Mauritius, including the Supreme Court of Mauritius and Social Housing Projects, valued at USD 30 million and USD 45 million, respectively. The company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Mauritius’ development landscape, currently engaged as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Forensic Science Laboratory (USD 17.62 million), National Archives and National Library Building (USD 13 million), Mauritius Police Academy (USD 42.5 million).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NBCC

