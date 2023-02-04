PlayStation India Installed Country Largest PS5 Console at Cyber Hub in Gurugram

- Advertisement - -

PlayStation India has installed country largest PS5 console display along with Incredible God of War Hammer for celebrating PS5 community and inviting more players around the world to join us. The larger than live PS5 console went live from Cyber Hub in Gurugram where the audience witnessed scenes of a complete PS5 takeover.

There was a mixture of surprise and excitement in Cyber Hub as the audience saw the unexpected arrival of the Extraordinary PlayStation 5 console alongside God of war Weapon.

