Pine Labs’ Setu appoints former SAP India Executive Anand Raisinghani as its CEO

Leading API infrastructure company, Setu has announced the appointment of Anand Raisinghani as its new CEO. Anand has vast experience in building high-performance teams and joins at a time when consent-based structured data sharing via the Account Aggregation model is gaining prominence.

Prior to joining Pine Labs‘ Setu, Anand was the VP and Head – Professional Services, BFSI, Telecom, and Media, at SAP India. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked for global technology companies like Equifax, IBM, and Wipro.

Anand will steer Setu in its next phase of growth around the promising space of open banking, account aggregation, API platforms, embedded finance, and data gateway. He will work closely with Setu’s co-founder Nikhil Kumar who has made stellar contributions to India’s API economy through his earlier work with India Stack on Aadhaar and UPI and now towards building an API-first company Setu.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Setu into its next growth phase. The incredible team at Setu, led by Nikhil, have built a powerful API fintech focussed on driving successful customer outcomes. Setu’s strong execution ability to offer innovative solutions that keep pace with the rapid evolution within the industry bodes well for us. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners, to achieve new milestones together,” said Anand Raisinghani, CEO, Setu.

Setu has expertise in account aggregation, data gateway, identity verification, embedded finance, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), WhatsApp Business, and Bharat Bill Payment Service (BBPS). Setu performs an important role in the fintech ecosystem by powering banks, insurance companies, lending firms, AMCs, other financial institutions with cutting-edge API-driven financial architecture integrations.

