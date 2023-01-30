Photo Park Adds Two New HP Indigo 7K Presses

- Advertisement - -

Photo Park Digital Press – the largest colour lab in India – has become the first customer to purchase the two most recent HP Indigo 7K presses. With this, Photo Park Digital has expanded its use of the technology, taking the total fleet of HP Indigo presses to eight. Their aim is to use HP’s most cutting-edge technology, to provide printing services to international markets and expand the current network to other regions of India.

Photo Park, was established in 1979 and started the first color lab in 1983 in Trivandrum. For almost two decades, they did try every available technology in Photo printing space. But the quest for high quality printing and expanded colour gamut ended their search with HP Indigo Technology.

“PHOTOPARK stands for ‘Symbol of Quality’ which has helped us to serve more than 25% of the photo industry requirement directly and indirectly in Tamil Nādu and Kerala. With the new technology growth, we have started to serve the domestic and international market too”, Mr. Francis, Managing Director, Photo Park Digital.

“Now with HP Indigo technology we have extended our service in the printing press industry with a real color printing solution, which is an all-new redefinition for offset printing solution. With the objective to be one of the highest quality printers of the industry, offering uncompromising customer satisfaction and best-in-class robust services. Photo Park is one of the biggest Photo printing companies in India today and continuously enhancing its expertise and capability. We want to be India’s preferred photo book production partners,” added Mr Francis.

A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India

A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India, said, “Over the last decade, the digital printing industry has undergone a tremendous transformation. With the revolution of HP’s digital printing press for photo and commercial printing industry, today, our customers can innovate and technologically advance their offerings to meet the evolving needs of the market. Photo Park is a classic example of how they have expanded over the years, and we are proud to collaborate with them once again. We are confident that their trust & faith in HP’s digital technology helps them achieve the highest standard of print quality, which will be their competitive differentiator.”

HP Indigo Digital Presses are designed to help print owners become the smart, industry-leading supplier that customers will prefer, with access to a wider variety of materials, more versatile media options, and an increased colour gamut beyond CMYK while reducing waste. With advancements in A3 printing’s speed, adaptability, and operating efficiency, customers can now employ an HP Indigo Digital Press to meet any need – today, tomorrow, and years into the future.

HP Indigo 7K Digital Press is a printing solution providing printers with endless applications, premium quality, and colour for photo and commercial printing which lasts for 200 Years. As photographers are sensitive to facial tones, HP Indigo Digital Press usually prints using the 6-colour process to capture specific hues. Unlike conventional printing methods, HP Indigo 7K Digital Press allows high-quality printing for photo applications, allowing the users to achieve its maximum colour gamut using the most innovative invention of Vivid Pink and Vivid Green Inks. With the use of different papers and HP Indigo 7K Digital Press, Photo Park can produce the best quality albums that are Lightweight, Waterproof & Nontear, giving its customers memories they’ll cherish forever.

