Philippines Tablet Shipments Returned to Pre-pandemic Levels in 2023

The Philippines’ tablet market declined 39.8% to just over 750,000 units in 2023.

Angela Medez, Senior Market Analyst at IDC Philippines.

Tablet shipments dropped to pre-pandemic levels after averaging over a million units per year between 2020 to 2023. This was the lowest annual shipment recorded since 2012,” said Angela Medez, Senior Market Analyst at IDC Philippines.

Multiple launches across vendors drove 4Q23 to grow sequentially by 35.1% with Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9 & S9 FE series alone accounting for almost 40% of the quarter’s 218,000 shipments.

With shifting priorities among government agencies over procurement of tablets for educational purposes, IDC anticipates commercial tablet shipments to contract in 2024. Until tablets can differentiate themselves from smartphones and PCs through innovation and unique positioning, they may not be consumers’ top choice for electronic purchases.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / IDC

Previous article
Check Point Software Technologies Ranked as a Leading Email Security Provider in Latest Industry Analyst Report
