Sunday, July 13, 2025
Philippines PC Market Falls 12.2% in Q1 2025 as Education Demand Slows – IDC

By NCN News Network
According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker, Q1 2025, the Philippines’ traditional PC Market (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) dropped by 12.2% YoY in Q1 2025 to 617 thousand units.

Mr. Roben Dispo, associate research analyst, IDC Philippines
“In Q1 2025, the Philippine PC market recorded strong growth in the consumer and private sectors, but was offset by a sharp decline in education-related shipments,” said Mr. Roben Dispo, associate research analyst, IDC Philippines. “The drop in the education segment was expected, following the fulfillment of three years’ worth of Department of Education Computerization Program (DCP) budgets from 2022 to 2024. That funding drove a double-digit increase in education-related shipments last year, creating a high base of comparison. As a result, the overall market contracted in Q1 2025 compared to the much stronger education-driven quarter in 2024, even as demand from consumers and private organizations continues to build.”

Note: The “Company” represents the current parent company (or holding company) for all brands owned and operated as subsidiary.

In Q1 2025, Acer retained its lead in the Philippine PC market, followed by Lenovo and HP. All three vendors maintained a strong presence across both consumer and commercial segments. ASUS, with most activity in the consumer space, placed fourth, while Dell followed closely, primarily driven by commercial shipments.

Philippines PC Market, Top 5 Company Shipments, Market Share, and YoY Growth, 2025Q1

(shipments are in thousands of units)
Company2025Q1 Shipments2025Q1

Market Share		2024Q1 Shipments2024Q1

Market Share		YoY Growth
1. Acer Group14924.1%17424.7%-14.3%
2. Lenovo12320.0%13819.7%-10.7%
3. HP Inc.9515.3%11015.6%-13.9%
4. ASUS8614.0%375.2%135.6%
5. Dell Technologies457.4%618.7%-25.5%
Others11919.2%18326.1%-35.3%
Total617100.0%703100.0%-12.2%
Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker, 2025Q1
Note:
* All figures are rounded off

As the education-driven surge tapered off, the private sector maintained strong momentum, with many organizations, especially in the BPO industry, refreshing PCs purchased during the pandemic. This segment is expected to continue growing throughout 2025. Meanwhile, the consumer market showed strong resilience in Q1 and is projected to sustain growth, supported by high consumer confidence.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / IDC

