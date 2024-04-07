Philippine PC Market Fell 24.2% YoY in 2023 – IDC

- Advertisement -

The Philippine PC market declined 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) with shipments reaching 1.89 million units in 2023.

Mr. Roben Dispo, Associate Research Analyst, Devices Research, IDC Philippines.

“Despite the improved results in 4Q23 with a 10.5% annual increase recorded in that specific quarter, 2023 PC market registered a substantial decline of 24.2% with shipments saturated in the first half of the year reeling from low demand in the market followed by vendors prioritizing inventory management in the second half of the year,” says Mr. Roben Dispo, Associate Research Analyst, Devices Research, IDC Philippines.

The government sector experienced a sharp decrease in purchases during the first half of 2023 due to many procurement-related difficulties. As these challenges were resolved, it resulted in the surge in deals during the second half of 2023. Meanwhile, the private sector remained cautious about purchases, reflecting a negative outlook for the year. This cautious stance extended to the consumer market, which witnessed a decline in demand parallel with the decelerating trend in household spending.

Even though both HP Inc and Lenovo’s share grew especially in the commercial segment, Acer remained unhinged at the top with consistent demand coming from the consumer segment.

“Although inventory levels are still being managed carefully, vendors are likely to remain cautious amidst economic uncertainties and soft demand. Nevertheless, shipments are forecasted to rebound by 26.5% this year with growth driven by the education sector, as more than 490K laptops are expected to be delivered to the DepEd Computerization Program (DCP) via multiple deals which were announced since the end of last year,” Dispo added.

