Persistent Wins 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year Award for Asia Pacific

Persistent Systems, a global leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, announced that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Infrastructure Modernization Partner of the Year Award for Asia Pacific. This prestigious recognition highlights Persistent’s achievements in helping enterprises seamlessly transition to Google Cloud, enabling cost optimization, scalability, and advanced AI-driven analytics to accelerate business growth.

Persistent was selected for this award based on its successful execution of one of the largest Google Cloud migrations globally, helping a leading e-commerce platform transition 6,000+ microservices, 100+ PB of data, and large-scale AI/ML workloads to Google Cloud. Given the scale and complexity of migrating highly interdependent applications, data pipelines, and databases, Persistent ensured uninterrupted services for the e-commerce platform with zero downtime. The migration improved scalability, reduced cloud costs by 30%, and enhanced platform performance, empowering 100 million small businesses across India’s digital economy.

In 2025, Persistent solidified its position as a leading cloud transformation partner, driving innovation through large-scale migrations, AI-driven insights, and cloud-native solutions. Building on its strategic partnership agreement with Google Cloud, this recognition reaffirms Persistent’s commitment to helping businesses across industries modernize their infrastructure, optimize operations, and unlock new growth opportunities on Google Cloud.

Mr. Vijay Verma, Chief Revenue Officer – Service Lines, Persistent

Mr. Vijay Verma, Chief Revenue Officer – Service Lines, Persistent said, “For over a decade, Persistent has partnered with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to help clients overcome challenges and achieve their business goals. Our deep expertise and strong relationship with GCP allow us to develop effective strategies for migration and maintenance, driving accelerated growth. We’re excited to have collaborated with India’s leading e-commerce platform on a significant cloud transformation project—an exhilarating journey of large-scale migration.”

Mr. Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud

Mr. Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud said, “Google Cloud’s Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise. We’re proud to announce Persistent as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year.”

