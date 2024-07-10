Wednesday, July 10, 2024
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Persistent Recognized for Excellence in Governance and Executive Leadership in Institutional Investor’s 2024 Asia Executive Team Survey

By NCN News Network
0
109
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

Persistent Systems has been recognized for its robust governance practices and strong executive leadership by the highly regarded portfolio managers and analysts in the prestigious “2024 Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team” survey.

The Company has received the top three rankings across multiple categories – Asia Pacific ex-Japan, Rest of Asia, and Small & Midcap for the Technology, IT Services, and Software industry. Prominent rankings by sell-side analysts in the Small & Midcap category below:

  • Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer at Persistent; Sunil Sapre, Former Chief Financial Officer at Persistent; and the Company’s Investor Relations Program ranked first.
  • Saurabh Dwivedi, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Persistent, ranked second.
  • The detailed rankings across all categories:
CategoriesRankings from sell-side analysts
Best CEO – Sandeep KalraBest CFO – Sunil Sapre*Best Investor Relations Professionals – Saurabh DwivediBest Investor Relations  Best Investor Relations Team
Small & Midcap1st1st2nd1st2nd
Rest of Asia2nd2nd3rd2nd
Asia Pacific ex-Japan2nd3rd  3rd

*Sunil Sapre served as Persistent’s CFO until May 15, 2024

The Executive Team surveys conducted by Institutional Investor Research are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate the credibility, communication, financial stewardship, capital allocation of corporate leadership, and Investor Relations effectiveness across multiple activities. Institutional Investor Research, renowned for its insights into the investment community, conducted a survey involving over 5,500 portfolio managers and analysts to determine the winners of its 2024 Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team.

The multiple rankings across different categories underscore Persistent’s proactive engagement with investors, accessibility of senior executives, responsiveness to investor queries, and quality of disclosures, highlighting the Company’s dedication to transparent and effective investor communication. Persistent was among the top companies in Institutional Investor’s 2022 Asia Executive Team Awards and was recognized in the Asia Executive Team – Small and Mid-Cap rankings.

Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent
Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent

Mr. Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent said, “We are truly honored by the recognition from Institutional Investor and extend our sincere gratitude to the investors whose ratings have contributed to this acknowledgment. This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, fueled by our team’s relentless dedication and transparent communication which has propelled us to industry-leading performance. The rankings from the investor community bolster our credibility and reinforce our standing within the industry. We remain dedicated to transparent engagement with the analyst community, ensuring clear and timely communication of our goals and achievements, all upheld by the highest standards of governance.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Persistent

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 127
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Consistent Infosystems Triumphantly Hosts “Surveillance Meet 2024” in Bilaspur
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)


Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative