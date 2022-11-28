Persistent Inaugurates Indore Office to Establish Presence in Central India

- Advertisement - -

Persistent Systems, a global Digital Engineering leader, inaugurated its first office in Indore, situated in the heart of Madhya Pradesh. This 450-seat office will be the latest addition to Persistent’s rapidly growing global delivery network. This new delivery center will play a key role in enabling clients across industries to accelerate business transformation and provide software professionals in the region with career opportunities to build next-generation software products and digital assets.

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at Persistent

“We are delighted to include Indore in our global delivery network. This expansion enables us to attract top talent, further strengthening our delivery capabilities and our association with the region,” said Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at Persistent.

Indore is the country’s emerging IT center, with top engineering colleges located within the city. Persistent has been working with leading engineering colleges as well as hiring laterally in the region over the past several years to tap into a vast talent ecosystem of both freshers and experienced professionals, not only from within the city but also from cities nearby such as Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

The new state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Dr. Deshpande and Professor Deepak Phatak, Independent Director on Persistent’s Board, in the presence of other leaders and employees.

As a truly global company with a presence in 18 countries, Persistent has been augmenting its reach based on client needs, uniting a boutique mentality with enterprise scale. This has helped the Company provide a bespoke experience that enables its clients to thrive in today’s software-driven world.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.