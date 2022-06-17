Perfect Gifting Options for your Gadget-Loving Dad from Kingston Technology

- Advertisement -

Father’s Day is around the corner, and some cool thoughtful gifts will surely excite your dad and bring a smile to his face. Usually, buying a gift for a tech-savvy father is tough, but Kingston Technology have you all covered. Be it your workaholic dad working from home, or a photography or gaming enthusiast dad, we have something for everyone. Here are some compelling handpicked options for you all:

For your workaholic dad

Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD: Perfect for your dad looking for an upgrade for work from home, Kingston NV1 is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with laptops and small form factor PCs. It is a substantial storage solution with capacities up to 2TB. It features read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s, respectively, thus delivering 3X the performance of a SATA-based SSD. Kingston NV1 uses less power, emits less heat and has quicker load times making it ideal for users who appreciate responsiveness and ultra-fast data access but have systems with limited space. NV1 is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB2 capacities and is backed by a limited three-year warranty, free tech support and legendary Kingston reliability

Kingston KC600 SSD: If your dad’s PC is slow, and he is having difficult to multitask then Kingston Technology has a perfect solution for you. Kingston KC600 is a full-capacity SSD designed to provide great option for back-up as well as remarkable performance. Optimized to provide functional system responsiveness with incredible boot, loading and transfer times, Kingston KC600 comes in both 2.5” and mSATA form factors using SATA Rev 3.0 interface with backwards compatibility. It is also available in a bundle kit which provides everything one needs for a smooth and easy desktop and notebook installation and upgrade. The Kingston KC600 utilizes the latest 3D TLC NAND technology while supporting a full security suite that includes AES 256-bit hardware encryption, TCG Opal and eDrive

For your creative dad

Kingston KC3000 SSD: If your dad is into content creation, Kingston KC3000 is a perfect gift for him. Catering to content creators looking for speeds, and seamless back-up, Kingston KC3000 is a next generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD for desktop and laptop PCs. By leveraging the latest Gen4x4 NVMe controller, Kingston KC3000 delivers speeds up to 7,0000/7,000MB/s read/write of blazing-fast performance and full capacities up to 4096GB2 for optimal storage. Users can keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation. With the combination of performance and endurance, KC3000 is reinforced with a low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader to effectively disperse heat and keep your drive cool during intensive workloads

For your gaming aficionado dad

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD: If you are looking at gifting something to your gamer dad, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is next generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive delivering cutting-edge performance in high capacities using the latest Gen 4×4 controller and 3D TLC NAND. By maximizing the available bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD achieves speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS to deliver amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience. The drive is optimized to reduce game and application load times, stream and capture with ease and give your system an overall boost in responsiveness. Available in high capacities up to 4TB, users can store an extensive library of their favorite games and media and still have space for the latest titles- making it perfect for gamers to back-up their games as well as media

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 DRAM: To gift a best-in-class gaming experience to your dad, gift your dad the cutting-edge Kingston FURY Beast DDR5. With superior speed advancements, Plug N Play at 4800MHz, double the banks from 16 to 32 and double the burst length from 8 to 16, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is ideal for gamers and enthusiasts seeking greater performance from their next-gen platforms. Taking speed, capacity, and reliability even further, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 delivers an arsenal of enhanced features like on-die ECC (ODECC) for improved stability at extreme speeds, dual 32-bit subchannels for increased efficiency, and on-module power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to provide juice where it’s needed most. When gaming at the most extreme settings, live streaming at 4K+ or pushing large animation and 3D rendering, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is the level-up needed while seamlessly linking style and performance.

For your Photography enthusiast Dad

Kingston XS2000 external SSD: Catering to photography and travel aficionados looking for storing their memories as well as important data, Kingston XS2000 is a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive. It delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. All this makes it best external SSD for backing up memories. The drive connects with USB Type-C allowing content creators to easily store and access their files anywhere on a PC or mobile device. At nearly half the size of a typical portable SSD, XS2000 includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location adventures whether you go from work to play to passion projects.

