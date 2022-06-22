Pega India Announces Leadership Transitions

- Advertisement -

Pega announced that its Indian business will be transitioning into a function-based model. The India Leadership Team (ILT) at Pega, comprising of senior functional leaders across legal, finance, facilities, and people, among others will take on elevated roles and be collectively responsible for the organization moving forward. This ILT team will be led by Mr. Deepak Visweswaraiah, Vice President, Platform Engineering, and Site Managing Director, India.

Deepak Visweswaraiah brings extensive expertise in leading research and development (R&D) and cloud operations across India and the USA. With significant leadership experience, Deepak will bolster the organization’s efforts in strengthening and growing its India operations. Additionally, he will continue to focus on leading the platform engineering team, driving innovation and excellence in Pega’s low-code platform.

With close to 2,000 employees, Pega India plays a major role in the organization’s global R&D innovation and cloud services. It also includes people in the people, finance, legal, IT, and go-to-market functions, who play a vital role in the company’s global operations.

Mr. Suman Reddy, MD of Pega India,

The current MD of Pega India, Mr. Suman Reddy, will be leaving the organization in July to launch a new company within the Pega ecosystem. His new venture will provide high-quality consulting and delivery services to Pega clients leveraging the Pega Express methodology.

