Pearson PTE conducts successful Chandigarh Partner Meet in presence of Vicky Kaushal

- Advertisement -

Pearson conducted an exclusive partner meet in Chandigarh and unveiled its growth plans for the Pearson Test of English (PTE) in the state. Attended by 200+ partners and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, the event brought together key partners, stakeholders, and industry leaders to discuss strategic collaborations. The focus was on expanding the partner ecosystem through exceptional customer service, comprehensive training programs, and raising awareness about market trends and opportunities. This gathering aimed at a significant stride toward empowering partners to achieve greater growth and success.

At the event, Pearson announced the launch of Premium Partner Support (PPS), the new customer support service for select partners in India for PTE to demonstrate its commitment to staying at the forefront and delivering value to its partners and customers. PPS will provide the best-in-class customer experience for PTE’s high-volume partners and agents, providing them with a premium level of service tailored to their unique needs, focusing on first-time resolution and delivering quality and efficiency.

Pearson Test of English (PTE) is gaining and growing fast as the preferred test of English proficiency in the state. Earlier this year, Pearson announced the bookings open for PTE Core, its newest English language proficiency test for Canada Economic Migration. Alongside this, PTE Academic was accepted from August 2023 by IRCC as an approved English proficiency test for all Canada Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa applications – it is already recognized by more than 97 percent of universities and 95 percent of colleges in Canada. The UK, Australian, and New Zealand governments also accept PTE tests for all visa applications. PTE Academic is also accepted by 100 percent of Australian, New Zealand, and Irish Universities and 99 percent of UK universities.

“At Pearson, while we continue to innovate and build new synergies to strengthen the value proposition of PTE for test takers, we also understand that our partners in Punjab have a pivotal role in strengthening the preference and popularity of the test. We are committed to fostering and strengthening our collaboration with our partners to meet the increasing demand of their customers, for PTE across the state,” said Mr. Prabhul Ravindran, Director of English Language Learning at Pearson India.

Pearson is dedicated to supporting students and working professionals on their journey to live or study abroad by collaborating with relevant stakeholders. Recently, the company joined forces with University Living (UL), an online global student accommodation marketplace, to facilitate foreign accommodation, financial services, and logistics support for study-abroad aspirants in India. Additionally, Pearson VUE division, opened a state-of-the-art, 90-seater company-owned test centre in Chandigarh. These initiatives have empowered partners to access the necessary capacities for their students, ensuring a seamless experience for both partners and test-takers alike.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Pearson

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429