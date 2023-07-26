PCAIT organized its first ever Event for Partners, CIOs, CISOs & TDMs – Brings A complete IT on a  single event

- Advertisement - -

Progressive Channels Association of Information Technology (PCAIT) has organized a grand event for the first ever time which comprises of 150 partners, and more than 100 CIOs, CISOs & TDMs.

This event is a step towards networking and identifying and addressing the issues being faced by the partners and other. This event has been very crucial as it has witnessed a great footfall almost 20 brands had participated in the event. The major OEM Exhibitors were namely Dell Technologies, BPE, Canon, HP, Harman, Samsung, Sophos, Seagate, Nvidia, BART, EATON, Hexa Data, Schneider, Wacom, alhua, GOIP, AlhuA, Dell Technologies, India IT 360 , IT Simple, DMS. The PCAIT exhibitors are Seamless Infotech Arrow, Comnet, Computer land, ESCnet, Modi Infosol , Park Seamless Infotech, Spark, Syrotech, VNS International, Velocis, Transline Technologies, Unistal, Wacom, Nvidia, BART, VNS to name a few.

This event is a megaevent on its own kind, especially meant for Delhi NCR partners. This is a great platform for networking and it’s the first time where PCAIT has brought the members, TDMs, CIOs, on a single platform. This was a great success as it was attended by 150 members. Almost more than 20 brands had attended the event. Every part of technology has been covered in the event ranging from cloud, gaming solutions, display solutions, security software etc.

Mr Alok Gupta, President PCAIT

As per Mr Alok Gupta, President PCAIT comments, “This event is a great success as it is an event for Delhi NCR for partners for networking and first of its kind where PCAIT has brought the members, TDMs, CIOs, on a single platform. More than 150 CIOs to meet and more than 100 partners have already joined in. We have 20 brands here and event has been organised for the partners. technology wise cloud, gaming solutions, display solutions, security software all are here. A complete industry has come here through this single event and the whole mission of bringing the IT community together on a single platform has been fulfilled.”

