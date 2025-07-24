PCAIT Elevates Collaboration & Celebrates Excellence at the First-Ever Partners’ Choice Awards Musical Night

- Advertisement -

In an ambiance where luxury meets serenity, the Taj Damdama Resort, Sohna, Haryana, became the heartbeat of India’s IT industry for enthralling day. The PCAIT (Progressive Channels Association of Information Technology) hosted its much-anticipated “Members’ Musical Night”—a first-of-its-kind event that exquisitely blended business, bonding, and celebration, set against the backdrop of lush green landscapes.

Honoring Distinguished Leadership

The event was graced by the presence of Ms. Yogita Singh, Vice President, Delhi BJP, Chairman, Central Zone, MCD, who attended as the esteemed Guest of Honor. Her presence underscored the significance of the occasion and added inspiration to the assembled leaders.

The event welcomed over 100 PCAIT members (System Integrators, OEMs, Distributors, Make in India Partners, and ISV Partners), accompanied by their spouses. This marked the first-ever PCAIT event where members’ families were invited.

The Music & Networking Experience

The exclusive event commenced on July 19 with a relaxed networking lunch and warm welcome. Members, partners, and industry leaders exchanged insights, reflected on milestones, and enjoyed an afternoon filled with engaging icebreakers, team-building activities, and laughter. As the evening arrived, guests were treated to “Soulful Strings,” a live music hour, followed by an electrifying band performance that had everyone dancing and celebrating well into the night. PCAIT member, Mr. Ranjan Chopra of Team Computers enlighten the music with his saxophone performance along with the live band.

Continuing the celebration, guests savored gourmet cuisine, refreshing cocktails, and candid conversations that fostered new business growth and lasting relationships. The next morning, a rejuvenating sunrise breakfast and outdoor games wrapped up the memorable retreat with new connections and ideas for the future.

Partners’ Choice Awards: Recognizing IT Industry Excellence

A special highlight of the night was the prestigious Partners’ Choice Awards, where, across 19 categories, awards were given to outstanding OEMs in recognition of their unwavering support for the IT industry. Over 100 PCAIT members voted to select the winners, making these honors truly representative of the industry’s voice. These awards were declared w.r.t OEMs, Presale Support, Post-Sales Support, Customer’s opinion about product quality and profit margins to PCAIT members.

Winners of the Partners’ Choice Awards (Category & Brand):

Best Laser & Multi-Function Printer Brand: Hewlett Packard

Best Next-Gen Firewall Solution: Sohops

Sohops Best EDR/MDR/XDR Solution (Includes Enterprise Antivirus): SentinelOne, Inc

Best Data Leak Prevention Software: Data Resolve Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Data Resolve Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Best Consumer Antivirus Brand: Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

Best SMB ERP Solution: Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Best Data Backup Solution Brand: Veeam Software

Best Data Backup Solution Brand: Commvault Systems, Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc. Best CRM Solution Brand: Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Best Wi-Fi Device Brand: TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd. Best UPS International Brand: APC by Schneider Electric

Best UPS Indian Brand: Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Best Power Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd. Best Server & Storage Brand: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Best Networking Product Brand: D-Link Corporation

D-Link Corporation Best Network Switch Brand: Cisco Systems, Inc.

Best Gaming Laptop Brand: ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. Best Consumer Laptop Brand: HP Inc.

Best Commercial Laptop Brand: Dell Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc. Best Camera Brand: Canon Inc.

Why This Event Matters:

First-ever Partners’ Choice Awards: Honoring OEMs for industry-leading performance and support.

Honoring OEMs for industry-leading performance and support. Exclusive networking sessions: Created genuine relationships and new business opportunities.

Created genuine relationships and new business opportunities. Soulful ambiance: Live performances, culinary delights, and rejuvenating surroundings enabled meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

“The PCAIT Members’ Musical Night was designed to bring our community together in celebration of both achievement and partnership,” said PCAIT President, Mr. Alok Gupta. “By blending engaging activities with recognition and relaxation, we’re building not just businesses, but a future defined by shared vision, trust, and collaboration. A special thanks to Mr. P.K. Sharma, Ms. Kavita Singhal, and Ms. Alpna Sharma for organizing the event so well and making it truly memorable.

Team PCAIT extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this event a success and looks forward to more such soulful gatherings fostering growth, innovation, and mutual success.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PCAIT

