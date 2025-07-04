PCAIT Delegates Meet Hon’ble Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta to Discuss Collaborative Roadmap for ICT Growth and Sustainable Development

- Advertisement -

In a remarkable move towards strengthening Delhi’s ICT (Information and Communication Technology) ecosystem, a high-level delegation from PCAIT (Progressive Channels Association of Information Technology) under the leadership of its President, Mr. Alok Gupta, met with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, on July 3, 2025.

The delegation was accompanied by PCAITGeneral Secretary Mr. Saket Kapur and Executive Committee Members—Mr. P.K. Sharma, Mr. Sewak Nautiyal, Mr. Mohender Gupta, Mr. Amit Mehta, and Mr. Himanshu Gupta.The successful discussions took placeon ‘creating progressive policies to empower local ICT businesses and drive sustainable development in the capital’. The delegates were joined by Mrs. Yogita Singh, Chairman of the Central Zone, MCD (Councilor -Kalkaji Ward), and an active supporter of the association’s community-driven initiatives.

The meeting focused on two core agendas:

Strengthening ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ Initiatives: PCAIT proposed strategic collaboration opportunities with the Delhi Government to support and expand the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ visions through local ICT empowerment and innovation-led entrepreneurship.

Revitalization of Nehru Place Market: As Asia’s largest IT hardware market, PCAIT highlighted the urgent need for a facelift in Nehru Place, focusing on cleanliness, sustainable practices of the premises, and the urgent removal of plastic and encroachments—building a ground for a more responsible and future-ready commercial space. Delegation requested to declare Nehru Place as a Zero Plastic Zone.

During the conversation, the Hon’ble CM, Smt. Rekha Gupta expressedkeen interest in PCAIT’s proposals and assured active consideration and support from the government’s side. Her encouraging words and response underscored the administration’s commitment to fostering public-private partnerships for inclusive digital growth. The presence and support of the Chairman of Central Zone, SDMC, further strengthened the momentum for collaborative action.

Speaking about the meeting, Mr. Alok Gupta stated, “It was a fruitful discussion that marks the beginning of a stronger foundation and constructive partnership between the Delhi Government and PCAIT. We believe this collaboration can significantly uplift the ICT business environment in Delhi while upgrading the sustainable urban development.”

PCAIT remains committed to driving meaningful change by uniting key stakeholders from the government and industry, ensuring that Delhi continues to lead as a vibrant, tech-forward capital.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PCAIT

