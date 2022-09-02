PCAIT Conducts ‘Channel Vista 2022’ Successfully at Zorba (on Delhi-Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road)

- Advertisement - -

Progressive Channels Association of Information Technology (PCAIT, India) proudly shares the completion of a successful event “Channel Vista 2022” that was held on Saturday i.e. 27th August 2022, 6:00 p.m. at Zorba, Delhi-Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road. The event was poised toward presenting the vision of the association by PCAIT members. The event commenced with an inspiring and motivational speech by Mr. Sewak Nautiyal (Vice President) talking about ‘Our Body, Our Soul.’ After the motivational speech by Mr. Nautiyal, sponsors such as HP, and BPE gave a presentation under which they discussed their products and strategies for all the channel partners. Also, PCAIT appointed Mr. Dhruva Dua as a Tax consultant for members.

Mr. Alok Gupta (President) along with Mr. SaketKapur (General Secretary) led the presentation and covered the 3 vision statements i.e. the milestones to be achieved during the upcoming tenure.

Tieing up with 100 New OEMs

Easy Accessibility to 250+ CIOs to all the channel partners

Strong Connectivity with 1000+ partners across PAN India for Sub Distributors & Make In India

PCAIT has around 150 life-members doing 70% of the total IT business in NCT of Delhi. The business of members varies from Distribution, retailing, System Integration, and Manufacturing under the Make in India initiative by the Government of India (GOI). PCAIT has a proper committee to take forward the Make in India Initiative.

Some of the PCAIT active groups include:

Membership Delhi NCR

OEM Relationship

Dispute Settlement

Event Management Group

Sponsorship Group

And some of the upcoming groups who’re all ready to commence their journey with PCAIT include:

Membership All India

Government & Taxation relationship

Make in India & GeM coordination

Startup & Venture Capital Funding

Seminar & Skill development

PCAIT act as a pipeline between the registered members & the OEMs. Over the years, PCAIT has been solving and escalating gloomy issues related to the business line of the channel partners. It is a unique platform for all the OEMs who’re looking for credible channel partners across PAN India.

Mr. PK Sharma (Treasurer) concluded the entire event with a silent yet beautiful activity taking along all the PCAIT founding members and guests towards one common motto of ‘Judo, Jodo, Aage Bado’ He made all the members and guests join hands and explained the importance of the entire motto behind the birth of the PCAIT association.

To summarize the vision of PCAIT, it’s simple to tie up with the top OEMs and carry forward the statement of ‘Work Together, Build Together, & Progress Together’ a way more forward, said Mr. Alok Gupta (President, PCAIT Group).

The entire event was not only interactive and inspiring but it was full of knowledge, growth plans, fun, and excitement.

