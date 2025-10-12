PC Shipments Accelerate in Q3 Signaling Steady Refresh of Existing Installed Base – IDC

- Advertisement -

PC shipments during the third quarter of 2025 grew 9.4% from the prior year, with global volumes reaching 75.8 million units, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

“While the entire market is continuing on a very strong year, fueled by Windows 11 transition and the need to replace an ageing installed base, the results by regions are telling different stories,” said Mr. Jean Philippe Bouchard, research vice-president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “In particular, the North American market continues to be impacted by the US import tariffs shock and by macroeconomic uncertainties. While existent, the demand for newer PCs ready for Windows 11 is likely to push well into 2026.”

The Asia/Pacific (including Japan and China) PC market recorded double-digit growth.

“The demand was driven largely by Japan’s hardware refresh linked to Windows 10 end-of-support and the GIGA education project,” said Mr. Maciek Gornicki, senior research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Device Trackers. “Growth outside Japan was more modest — hindered by macroeconomic and political challenges and slow Windows 11 adoption — though there were pockets of opportunity from hardware refreshes of devices purchased during and before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2025 (Preliminary results, shipments are in millions of units) Company 3Q25 Shipments 3Q25 Market Share 3Q24 Shipments 3Q24 Market Share 3Q25/3Q24 Growth 1. Lenovo 19.4 25.5% 16.5 23.8% 17.3% 2. HP Inc 15.0 19.8% 13.6 19.6% 10.7% 3. Dell Technologies 10.1 13.3% 9.8 14.2% 2.6% 4. Apple 6.8 9.0% 6.0 8.7% 13.7% 5. ASUS 5.9 7.8% 5.3 7.7% 11.4% Others 18.6 24.5% 18.1 26.1% 3.0% Total 75.9 100.0% 69.3 100.0% 9.4% Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, October 8, 2025

● IDC declares a statistical tie in the Personal Computing Device market when there is a difference of one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) or less in the shipment shares among two or more vendors. Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers. Detachable Tablets and Slate Tablets are part of the Personal Computing Device Tracker but are not addressed in this press release.

● Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis, among other data.

