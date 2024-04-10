Pappaya Cloud Forge Partnership with Lenovo ISG to deploy 5000 servers globally, 55% in India

- Advertisement -

Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Pappaya Cloud have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at redefining the cloud services market. This collaboration combines Pappaya Cloud’s fully managed, high-performance, and secure cloud offerings with Lenovo ISG’s robust infrastructure and flexible IT consumption model, catering to the diverse needs of enterprises, mid-market, SMEs, startups, and B2C clients worldwide.

Pappaya Cloud has announced plans to deploy 5,000 Lenovo ISG-backed servers globally in FY24, with a targeted asset base of 15,000 servers over the next three years. Out of the 5,000 servers, 55% are earmarked for deployment in India, with the remaining spread across the UK, US, and UAE. This ambitious goal not only demonstrates numerical aspirations but also underscores a profound confidence in the transformative potential of the partnership. This milestone will propel Pappaya Cloud towards its objective of capturing a 2% share of the global market.

Mr. Amit Luthra, Managing Director – Lenovo ISG India stated, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Pappaya Cloud. This alliance signifies a pivotal moment for both the companies and together, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today’s dynamic digital landscape.”

Recognizing the evolving business landscape, Pappaya Cloud and Lenovo ISG are committed to offering innovative, cost-effective managed cloud services that prioritize flexibility, performance, and security. This strategic collaboration fills the gap left by traditional Cloud Service Providers, ensuring that cloud offerings align with the dynamic needs of modern businesses.

Mr. Jagadeesh Venugopal, Chief Operating Officer – Pappaya Cloud added, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for Pappaya Cloud as we expand our global footprint and enhance our offerings. With Lenovo ISG’s expertise in infrastructure solutions and our cloud capabilities, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

In line with global cost-saving trends, the partnership aims to empower clients to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of cloud capabilities. Together, Lenovo ISG and Pappaya Cloud aspire to achieve a remarkable 50% reduction in cloud infrastructure expenditures for their customers, while upholding the highest standards of security, support, and performance.

With this partnership, Lenovo ISG and Pappaya Cloud are poised to reshape the cloud services landscape, delivering unparalleled value and innovation to businesses worldwide.

