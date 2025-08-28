Pantum Unveils 2310 Series in Jaipur, Strengthens Channel Network and Strategic Partnerships

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Pantum, a globally recognized printer brand, successfully launched its new 2310 Series at an exclusive partner meet held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Jaipur. The event witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of 52 key channel partners from across the region, highlighting Pantum’s growing presence and solid partner ecosystem in India.

The launch was led by Pantum’s core team members – Mr. Nitish Gulati, Mr. Dhiraj Sharma, and Ms. Simran Nimesh – who collectively shared the brand’s strategic direction, growth plans, and long-term commitment to the Indian market. A key highlight of the event was the detailed presentation on Pantum’s Partner Interaction Scheme, aimed at deepening engagement and fostering mutual growth with channel partners.

National distributor M/s Kaynes Technology India Ltd. also played a significant role in the event. Regional Head Mr. Anil Rai and General Manager Mr. Bhargava spoke about their longstanding collaboration with Pantum and shared insights on upcoming initiatives. Notably, they announced plans to introduce customized Pantum printers tailored specifically for government and corporate segments – demonstrating a strategic focus on institutional expansion.

The event provided an excellent platform for meaningful conversations, direct partner feedback, and networking opportunities. Partners appreciated the brand’s transparent approach and focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The engagement emphasized Pantum’s unwavering commitment to empowering its partners and enhancing product accessibility across diverse verticals.

With the introduction of the 2310 Series, Pantum continues to evolve as a key player in the Indian printing landscape. The new series is expected to cater to a wide range of business needs, combining advanced features with cost-efficiency. As Pantum strengthens its product portfolio and partner relationships, the brand reaffirms its dedication to delivering value-driven solutions and expanding its footprint across the country.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Pantum

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 180