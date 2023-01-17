Pantum Organized an Engaging and Successful Partner Meet in New Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Pantum, a global player in the laser printers’ space, conducted their Partner Meet at Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi on January 11, 2023. The event was attended by their Nationan Distributors (Supertron and Ingram Micro); Distributor for Corporate Sales (Team Computers); Regional Distributor for Delhi (Magneq & Dhawan Biz (DBS); and Regional Distributor for Haryana (Matrix); and over 150 partners from Delhi and Haryana.

Mr. Abhra Das, Country Head, Pantum

During the event, Mr. Abhra Das, Country Head, Pantum, announced their new range of A3 and A4 mono and Colour laser printers with single and multi-functions along with Label Printers and A4 Scanners.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Abhra Das shared, “After the outbreak of Covid-19, this is our first Partner Meet in New Delhi which is a huge success with around 150 partners participating. I thank all our distributors and partners for attending the event and participating in an engaging manner to make it motivating and successful. In 2023, we are planning to conduct over 50-60 roadshows in the small cities (T2, T3 and T4 towns) in India and aggressively promote Pantum brand and its products. We want to establish Pantum as one of the leading laser printer brands in India in the coming years. To motivate our partners, here we are announcing new incentive schemes.”

During the event, Mr. Abhra Das gave the details of quarterly partner incentive schemes for 2023 on selling Pantum printers and original toner powders. There was also a lucky draw session during which Supertron, Ingram Micro India and Team Computers, each gave 1 printer to the winners (a total of 3 printers). The whole event was very exciting and the partners participated with great enthusiasm.

Mr. Abhra Das added, “We strongly support Make in India program and all our printers are Made in India which are being sold in Govt and Corporate. Launched Globally in 2010, Pantum made a rapid progress in the laser printer segment in India. It is needless to say that you as our partners have played very important role in our success in India.”

Pantum is part of China-based SEINA Group which includes leading giants such as Ninestar, SCC (Static Control), Pantum International, Consumables BU and Apex (Chip). Pantum, as an original printer manufacturer, owns the core technology to develop, manufacture, market and sell laser printers, consumables and printing solutions. Currently, active in more than 80 countries and regions across the world with an average annual growth rate of more than 50%, driven by patented technology. Pantum is continuously innovating office products to meet the evolving needs of customers, offering convenient, easy-to-use, economical, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum has established a whole-industry chain and a full-production line, covering A4, single function, multifunction, mono and colour laser printers. India is a key market where Pantum is focused on further enhancing the user-experience by introducing innovative and competitive products.

“Pantum, always oriented towards user-demand, endeavours to provide cost-efficient products and services. Pantum printers help customers work smart using USB, Network and Wi-Fi connections. Additionally, Pantum offers one-step installation and can connect printers with PCs or mobile devices through a simple click, making printing, copying, and scanning more convenient than ever. Pantum also provides users with cost-effective consumables through a variety of consumables combination, such as high-capacity consumables, separate toner cartridge and drum units, etc. On the other hand, Pantum actively holds different kinds of market activities, including store advertising, marketing meetings, gift promotions to constantly support the partners and expand the brand influence and popularity in India,” concluded Mr. Abhra Das.

