Pantum is Ready to Become India’s No. 2 Printer Brand by 2026

Pantum, a global printer brand backed by Chinese manufacturing expertise, is fast expanding its presence in India with a comprehensive product line, strong partnerships, and aggressive growth targets. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Nitish Gulati, Senior Manager, Pantum India,shares insights on growth, partnerships, Make in India plans, and future market ambitions.

Can you tell us about Pantum’s product portfolio and how it caters to different customer segments?

Pantum is a global printer manufacturing company, and we take pride in offering a complete range of solutions for every type of customer. From entry-level printers for home users to advanced models for corporates and B2B clients, we cover the entire spectrum.

Currently, our portfolio ranges from 18 ppm to 40 ppm laser printers, including mono, multifunction, and label printers. Very soon, from January onwards, we will also be launching inkjet printers based on ink tank technology. With this expansion, we will cater to every segment – home, SOHO, SMBs, corporates, and government.

Our motto is simple: provide cost-effective, reliable, and efficient printing solutions that meet 90% of user needs in India.

How important is the Indian market for Pantum, and what are your growth ambitions here?

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for the printing industry, and every global brand is focusing here. For Pantum, India is not just an opportunity—it’s a priority.

Currently, we hold the No. 4 position in the laser segment, but our growth has been remarkable. In the last year alone, we doubled our business in India. Looking ahead, our target is to double growth again in the coming year. By 2026, we aim to become the No. 2 brand in the Indian laser printing market.

Pantum has tied up with Kaynes Technology. Could you share more about this partnership?

This is a very important milestone for us. Kaynes Technology, one of the largest Indian manufacturing companies, is now our partner for both manufacturing and distribution.

Through this partnership, Pantum will bring its first “Make in India” printers to the market. Production has already begun, and by September–October, our first India-made printers will be available, particularly targeting government and institutional buyers.

Additionally, Kaynes will also play a critical role in our after-sales service ecosystem, helping us enhance our service penetration across the country.

Service is a crucial factor for sustaining in India. How is Pantum strengthening this area?

Service is the backbone of long-term success in India. To strengthen this, we have already tied up with nearly 1,000 service providers across India, covering even Tier 4 and Tier 5 towns.

Our partnership with Kaynes Technology will further strengthen service delivery. By expanding to smaller towns, we want to ensure that customers in every corner of India get reliable and prompt support.

Pantum highlights cost-effectiveness as a key advantage. How are you delivering on this promise?

Cost-effectiveness is at the core of our strategy. Our printers are designed to offer low running costs, and our consumables are priced competitively to give customers maximum savings.

We have also implemented a strict partner policy to ensure printers are sold with consumables, reducing gaps in supply. Customers can always rely on the availability of original toners and refill kits, with refill kits starting at just ₹500.

This ensures customers get an affordable yet high-quality printing experience.

Could you elaborate on Pantum’s distribution network in India?

We are building a very strong and structured distribution system. Kaynes Technology is our national distributor and manufacturer, supported by nearly 40 regional distributors across India.

We’ve divided the country into two zones: North & East as one, and South & West as the other. Each zone is being catered to by dedicated regional distributors. Below this, we work with around 1,000 Tier 3 partners, ensuring product availability at the state and city levels.

This structure helps us reach every corner of the Indian market with efficiency.

What message would you like to share with Indian customers and partners?

My message is simple: Trust Pantum. We are here to stay, and we are here for the long term. With a complete product range—laser, inkjet, A3, A3+, and label printers—Pantum is becoming a one-stop printing solutions provider.

Our aim is not just to sell printers but to deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable printing experiences to every Indian customer. With your trust and support, we are confident of reaching the No. 2 position in the Indian market by 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Pantum

