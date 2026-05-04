Pantum Conducted Two Successful Partner Events in Thailand

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Pantum, a global printer brand, is fast expanding its presence in India with a comprehensive product line, strong partnerships, and aggressive growth targets. After experiencing significant growth and channel expansion in India in 2025, Pantum recently conducted 2 successful and engaging partner events in Phuket and Bangkok in Thailand. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Nitish Gulati, Country Manager, Pantum International Limited, shared his experience, feeling and insights about their recent events.

Mr. Nitish Gulati shares, “We had the absolute pleasure of hosting our esteemed partners from across India in the beautiful Land of Smiles! These exclusive incentive trips were more than just getaways—they were a celebration of partnership, growth, and shared vision. We deeply appreciate the open dialogue and feedback from our partners. Their voice shapes our journey, and we’re energized to reach new milestones together in the Indian market. Our hearty thanks to every partner who joined us. In February 2026, we conducted a partner event in Phuket (Thailand) which was attended by nearly 35 partners from T1 & T2 cities and in April we conducted another partner event in Bangkok (Thailand) which attended by nearly 40 partners from T1 & T3 cities in India. The partners for these events were selected on the basis of their performances in 2025. We have different targets and incentives schemes for the partners from different city levels. Our incentive schemes and service policies are designed to be very supportive and partner-friendly. This year, the number of partners who attended the events and their participative sprit has been much higher compared to the previous years. We discussed several issues such as the Pantum’s marketing strategy and team support to the partners, the critical requirements of the partners by region and the appropriate solutions and how to take the Pantum’s growth curve to the next level. We will expand our presence into T4 and T5 cities in future and increase the number of physical stores across India. Now, customers or partners can also buy Pantum products through our brand’s website, online portals such as Amazon and also from the Pantum’s physical stores. We and our partners wish take this momentum back home and make this year a record-breaking one for PANTUM India!”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PANTUM

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