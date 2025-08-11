Pantherun Technologies Wins at 2025 Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Pantherun Technologies, a leading innovator in cybersecurity, has been named one of the winners at the prestigious 2025 Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge. The annual event celebrates the most promising autonomous AI innovations from around the world, shortlisting 15 standout startups from over 300 global contenders.

This year, the competition spotlighted startups driving real impact in AI, with a unique jury comprising industry leaders and an AI Judge developed by Accenture. Pantherun stood out for its breakthrough ability to leverage AI in real time to make AES encryption quantum-safe—delivering unmatched security, speed, and cost efficiency.

The grand finale brought together inspiring talks, panel discussions, and demonstrations of cutting-edge solutions that showcased the transformative power of AI. For Pantherun, the win highlights the work it is doing to make data protection stronger and ready for the next generation of digital threats.

Mr. Srinivas Shekar, CEO and Co-Founder, Pantherun Technologies

“As AI and quantum computing reshape the digital world, our goal is to stay ahead, creating real-time, quantum-safe encryption solutions that will protect data for decades to come,” said Mr. Srinivas Shekar, CEO and Co-Founder, Pantherun Technologies.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Pantherun

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 104