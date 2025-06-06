Panel Discussion On The Role of IT Associations

- Advertisement -

ICT associations play a vital role in promoting and nurturing healthy relations between the supply chain partners, vendors and the government. ICT associations also educate the partners on the govt policies and run training and awareness campaigns for them. In this Panel Discussion, panelists focused on various measures undertaken by different IT associations across the country to create a healthy and safe ecosystem for the partners and the ICT business in the country.

Moderator: Mr. Sukanta Dey, MBA from IIM-Kolkata and B.Tech from IIT-Kharagpur, an ICT Industry Veteran and expert who worked in senior positions with several leading companies in the past.

PANELISTS: Mr. Navin Kr Gupta, President, FAIITA, Mr. Prashant Jain, Chairman, ISODA, Mr. Rushabh Shah, President, TAIT; Mr. Puneet Singhal, General Secretary, CAIT – Delhi & President, CMDA – Delhi; Mr. Bharat Chheda, President, ASIRT; Mr. Alpesh Ghevariya, Vice President, FITAG; Mr. Alok Gupta, Joint Secretary, PCAIT.

“Today, ICT associations play a key role in protecting the members’ interests, resolving the issues between vendors and partners, coordinating different smaller associations at the regional level and negotiating with the government. Here we have the representatives of the leading ICT associations in India. I request the eminent panellists to elaborate on how they deal with different issues and the solutions they provide.”

“FAIITA is a registered national umbrella body representing 112 ICT associations and regional federations from all over India. FAIITA is indirectly associated with 50,000 entrepreneurs across 25 states. FAIITA provides consultation and coordinates with different stakeholders of the federation including Regional Distributors, System Integrators and Retailers of IT products, Importers, Manufacturers as well as Solutions & Service providers to resolve issues in a beneficial way to the members and other stakeholders. Serving as a stakeholder communication group, FAIITA has intervened and negotiated with various companies and partners to resolve the issues and disagreements. The association many times ensured that compensations were paid to the affected partners. We also negotiate with the state and central governments and get policies amended in favor of the partners.”

“ISODA is a pan India organisation of trade dealers, solutions providers, ISVs, distributors, and resellers. ISODA has been championing the cause of the Indian IT Community helping the members by exploring new business avenues and exploit new opportunities. On Fridays, what we call as Friday series, we invite the experts from different fields such as valuation, taxation, AI, govt policies, cybersecurity etc and ask them to enlighten the partners on their subjects and about the changing business environments. We conduct regular events to help the partners in resolving issues and keep the partners updated. We also use the services of lawyers and chartered accountants lawyers to solve members’ problems.”

“With about 500 members, TAIT has been solving members’ problems for the past 25 years including those related to excise, octroi and other government issues. What was relevant two decades back is not irrelevant now. The challenges, opportunities, competition, etc keep changing. Evolving according to the changing needs and conditions is the hallmark of TAIT. We tackle the issues thru a democratic and consultative process. We also take care of professional and personal growth of our members. We strive regularly to update the knowledge of our members. In the IT industry, people look up for solutions. TAIT Pathshala and TAIT Knowledge Series are our awareness and training sessions on taxation, labor laws, government policies, latest market developments, etc to update the knowledge of our members to keep our members abreast of the latest technologies and trends. The hallmark of a good IT association is the growth bat at professional and personal level.”

“CMDA has many achievements for its credit since its inception. For example, CMDA is the first association in the country which got the VAT down from 18% to 5%, and the businesses in the entire country reaped the benefits of this change. We are also successful while dealing with issues of OEMs. We evolve and change according to the changing conditions and scenarios.”

“Members of ASIRT include System Integrators (SIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Distributors. What sets us apart from other associations is that we also focus on the interests of the end customers, besides the interests of the members. We have two hundred sixty members and we regularly organise monthly activities for the personal and professional growth of our members.”

“FiTAG is an umbrella-body of regional IT associations of Gujarat. Currently, 44 IT associations of Gujarat representing over 5500 registered businesses are members of FiTAG. We regularly stay connected with our member-associations, the individual partners and the government and do our best to resolve the issues between them. Our flagship events FiTag Yatra and FiTag Conclave (SAMARTHYA) are the landmark events with valuable takeaways, thought-provoking discussions and networking opportunities for stakeholders. Partners and association leaders participate in SAMARTHYA and discuss strategies to overcome the issues faced by the channel partner community.”

“PCAIT is a Delhi-based association whose objective is to help the partners leverage the latest technologies. We help to resolve disputes between customers and different stakeholders inducing government, customers and vendors. In the last few years, we have helped our members resolve multiple disputes involving crores of rupees. Our association organises annual, half-yearly and quarterly events during which we take feedback from the members and try to provide help where and when required. Though there are many challenges, I feel the ICT associations are capable of helping the members and promote a Win-Win culture in the country.”

In a nutshell

Today, the IT associations at the regional as well as national levels are very active and effective in encouraging the partners, promoting and safeguarding the business interests of the member companies engaged in selling, trading and distributing ICT products, solutions and services. It is obvious that individual partners and partner associations can benefit significantly by taking the support of associations in resolving their business issues than fighting alone. Being part of associations also helps partners to stay up-to-date about the developments taking place in the country, changing business dynamics and technology trends.

