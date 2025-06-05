Panel Discussion on the Optimizing Value-Added Distribution in ICT

- Advertisement -

The rapid pace of technological advancements presents both challenges and opportunities for ICT distributors in India. Staying ahead of the curve is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge for distributors. In this discussion, the expert panelists explored the latest trends, strategies, opportunities in the Value-Added Distribution (VAD) market, highlighting their diverse approaches. The value-added distributors have to be trustworthy advisors moving beyond level being mere suppliers.

VAD in the Indian ICT industry plays a crucial role in enhancing the supply chain by going beyond traditional distribution functions. Unlike basic distributors who primarily focus on logistics and product movement, VADs provide additional services such as pre-sales technical support, product integration, training, customization, and after-sales service. This approach adds significant value for manufacturers, resellers, and end-users.

In India’s rapidly evolving ICT sector, VADs act as critical intermediaries, bridging the gap between global technology vendors and local markets. They enable technology adoption by offering tailored solutions suited to diverse Indian business needs, including SMEs and large enterprises. With the increasing demand for complex IT infrastructure, cloud services, cybersecurity, and digital transformation tools, VADs help companies navigate product complexities and ensure smooth deployment.

Moderator: Mr. Sukanta Dey, MBA from IIM-Kolkata and B.Tech from IIT-Kharagpur, an ICT Industry Veteran and expert who worked in senior positions with several leading companies in the past.

PANELISTS: Mr. Debraj Dam, Co-Founder & Chief of VAD, Supertron VAD Venture; Mr. Satish Arora, Sr. GM – Sales & Operations, Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd; and Ms. Neena Vats, VP, Iris Global Services Pvt. Ltd.

“With technologies and services getting complex and diverse, merely supplying products and services alone cannot meet the critical needs of the end users. In high tech areas, a distributor need to value to the products and services. This is where the Value-Added Distributors come into the scene. The VADs have to train the SIs and sometimes the corporate customers so that they use the system easily and effectively and correct the deviations when and where they occur.”

“We at Supertron Electronics have over the years developed a system to overcome most of the challenges. We provide comprehensive support services and our commitment to customer satisfaction keeps us apart making us the preferred distributor in the B and C class cities. For a distributor, it is crucial that their channel stays healthy. The distribution landscape has changed over the period from simply supplying the products to adding value such as tailoring the solutions according to the customer’s needs and giving the info and training support to the customers. We are actively supporting our partners in the T2 and T3 cities. We work closely with the partners and customers to ensure the best results and value.”

“Iris Global Services delivers a distinctive value proposition to its customers by providing technological solutions and comprehensive support services. With our diverse portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, we address a wide range of business needs across various industries. We tailor our solutions specifically to meet the challenges of the Indian market offering robust support services, including technical expertise, consultation and ongoing assistance, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance. By prioritizing our partners and their clients’ specific objectives, we are committed to empowering businesses including in the B and Class cities. This goes a long way in making us a trusted and valued technology partner.”

“Mapping of products and services considering the strengths of individual companies is a must in the value-added distribution. Today distribution has progressed and involves providing a whole raft of services including training and support. Savex Technologies brings value proposition to the clients in terms of technological solutions and support services. At Savex, we provide comprehensive support services including technical expertise, consultation, training, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance to our SI partners. By prioritizing the specific needs of the partners, we deliver personalized solutions that drive growth, productivity, and efficiency.”

In a nutshell

With the evolution of complex technologies, the distribution also has become complex, particularly in the ICT segment. Today, while serving the tech-intense market, the distributors need to add value by consultancy to the end customer on what exactly need and how to operate the developed ecosystem effectively and efficiently and correct the deviations whenever they occur. The VADs should help the SI partners and the end users how to make an efficient use of the installed systems. Moreover, VADs contribute to skill development by training channel partners and end-users, fostering a knowledgeable ecosystem. The Indian government’s push towards digital initiatives like Digital India and Make in India further amplifies the importance of VADs, as they facilitate technology dissemination in urban and rural areas. To sum up, VAD in India’s ICT industry enhances technology reach and adoption, supports innovation, and drives growth by providing comprehensive services beyond mere product delivery. This model is integral to India’s ambition of becoming a global IT hub.

