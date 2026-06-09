Panel Discussion 5: How IT Associations Resolve The Issues Of Vendors And Partners And Negotiate With The Government

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India’s ICT ecosystem is rapidly evolving with the rise of Make in India, digital transformation, AI, and indigenous innovation. In this dynamic landscape, ICT associations are playing a crucial role in connecting manufacturers, channel partners, policymakers, startups, and technology leaders. From supporting Indian brands and encouraging local manufacturing to driving policy advocacy, global collaborations, and industry awareness, these associations are becoming powerful growth enablers. Industry veterans and association leaders shared their perspectives on how collective efforts are shaping a stronger, self-reliant, and globally competitive Indian technology ecosystem.

Moderator: Mr. Sukanta Dey, B.Tech in IT from IIT Kharagpur & an MBA from IIM Kolkata, An IT Industry Veteran and expert who worked in senior positions with several leading companies in the past.

Speakers: Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA; Mr. Prashant Jain, Ex – Chairman, ISODA; Mr. Parag Shah, President, TAIT; Mr. Puneet Singhal, General Secretary, CAIT – Delhi & President, CMDA-Delhi; Mr. Bharat Chheda, President, ASIRT; Mr. Varun Amin, General Secretary, FITAG; Mr. Alok Gupta, President, PCAIT; and Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President, AISIE.

Mr. Sukanta Dey, an IT Industry Veteran with a B.Tech & an MBA

MODERATOR: Mr. Sukanta Dey, an IT Industry Veteran with a B.Tech & an MBA

“ICT associations today play a defining role in shaping the future of India’s technology ecosystem. They are not only bridging the gap between government, industry, manufacturers, and channel partners, but also creating a collaborative environment that encourages innovation, policy reforms, and business growth. The eminent speakers here will share valuable insights on how associations are empowering Indian brands, strengthening local manufacturing, fostering innovation, and creating global opportunities for the ICT industry. At a time when India is rapidly emerging as a technology-driven nation, ICT associations are playing a crucial role in accelerating the country’s journey towards becoming a global technology and manufacturing powerhouse.”

Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA

Mr. Navin Gupta, President, FAIITA

“FAIITA strongly believes that the future of the Indian ICT industry lies in the growth of Make in India products and indigenous manufacturing. Associations play a crucial role in creating awareness among dealers, distributors, and partners about the importance of supporting Indian brands. Today, government policies and procurement systems are increasingly encouraging locally manufactured products, opening massive opportunities for Indian OEMs and startups. Our responsibility as an association is to guide the channel community, address policy-related challenges, and ensure fair opportunities for Indian manufacturers. By promoting local innovation, encouraging dealers to create dedicated Make in India counters, and supporting policy reforms, ICT associations are helping strengthen India’s self-reliant technology ecosystem while generating new business opportunities for the entire industry.”

Mr. Prashant Jain, Ex – Chairman, ISODA

Mr. Prashant Jain, Ex – Chairman, ISODA

“ICT associations have evolved from being traditional reseller communities to becoming strong enablers of innovation, collaboration, and technology entrepreneurship. At ISODA, we have actively encouraged Indian software developers, OEMs, and Independent Software Vendors to build and promote indigenous solutions for both domestic and global markets. Associations provide the right platform for networking, product adoption, market access, and international exposure through exhibitions, trade fairs, and business collaborations. Indian technology companies today have immense potential in software innovation, cybersecurity, AI, and digital transformation. The key challenge is scaling Indian brands globally, and associations can bridge this gap by fostering stronger ecosystems, knowledge sharing, and business partnerships. Together, we can position Indian technology brands as globally trusted and competitive solutions providers.”

Mr. Parag Shah, President, TAIT

Mr. Parag Shah, President, TAIT

“Technology associations are playing an important role in educating, guiding, and empowering the ICT community towards the vision of Make in India and digital self-reliance. At TAIT, we continuously engage with our members through knowledge-sharing sessions, networking platforms, and awareness initiatives that highlight the importance of supporting Indian brands and innovations. Many of our members are already contributing through software development, manufacturing, and value-added technology services. Associations act as a bridge between emerging opportunities and industry stakeholders by encouraging collaboration and promoting best practices.”

Mr. Puneet Singhal, General Secretary, CAIT – Delhi & President, CMDA-Delhi

Mr. Puneet Singhal, General Secretary, CAIT – Delhi & President, CMDA-Delhi

“ICT associations today are not only representing industry interests but are also actively contributing towards building a stronger and more self-reliant India. Through initiatives aligned with Make in India and Bharat-centric business growth, associations are helping Indian brands gain recognition, policy support, and better market access. At CAIT and CMDA Delhi, we are working closely with government departments, regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders to address challenges related to compliance, procurement, and market expansion. Platforms like Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav will further create opportunities for Indian manufacturers, traders, and startups to showcase their capabilities at a national and international level.”

Mr. Bharat Chheda, President, ASIRT

Mr. Bharat Chheda, President, ASIRT

“The role of ICT associations has become more important than ever in creating a unified and growth-oriented technology ecosystem. At ASIRT, we realized that to truly support Make in India initiatives, every stakeholder in the value chain — manufacturers, distributors, system integrators, and end users — must work together collaboratively. Associations act as a common platform where ideas, innovation, and business opportunities come together. We are actively encouraging Indian brands by providing them visibility, promotional support, and opportunities to connect with channel partners and customers. Supporting local innovation and manufacturing is not only beneficial for the economy but also strengthens India’s technological independence. Associations can create a long-term impact by fostering trust, collaboration, and growth opportunities for emerging Indian ICT brands.”

Mr. Varun Amin, General Secretary, FITAG

Mr. Varun Amin, General Secretary, FITAG

“ICT associations are becoming strong growth engines for India’s technology ecosystem by connecting businesses, startups, manufacturers, and global opportunities under one platform. At FITAG, we focus on knowledge, networking, business growth, protection, and international exposure for our members. Through initiatives like FITAG Expo. Associations play a major role in helping members understand global trends, build strategic partnerships, and explore export opportunities. By supporting startups, encouraging participation in global exhibitions, and promoting local innovation across tier-2 and tier-3 markets.”

Mr. Alok Gupta, President, PCAIT

Mr. Alok Gupta, President, PCAIT

“ICT associations are playing a transformational role in strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem and helping Indian brands expand globally. Today, many channel partners are evolving into OEMs, ISVs, and manufacturing partners, contributing significantly to the Make in India movement. At PCAIT, we are actively supporting members involved in local manufacturing, technology development, and export opportunities. Through strategic collaborations with international organizations, we are helping Indian OEMs access global markets like the United States by providing guidance in legal processes, marketing, recruitment, and business expansion. By empowering Indian manufacturers and startups, associations are helping India emerge as a strong and competitive global ICT hub.”

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President, AISIE

Mr. Devesh Rastogi, President, AISIE

“AISIE was established with the vision of connecting Indian manufacturers with channel partners and creating a stronger ecosystem for Make in India technology products. Today, ICT associations have a critical responsibility to support MSMEs, startups, and emerging Indian brands by helping them access technology, certifications, policy support, and market opportunities. Through AISIE, we are actively working with manufacturers across segments such as PCs, CCTV, toners, networking, power solutions, and mobile accessories. We are also facilitating global technology collaborations and technology-transfer opportunities through international partnerships and delegations. Associations play a major role in helping Indian brands become government-ready, globally competitive, and commercially scalable. .”

In a Nutshell

India’s ICT ecosystem is rapidly transforming through Make in India, AI, digital innovation, and indigenous manufacturing, with ICT associations playing a vital role in this evolution. Industry leaders highlighted how associations are strengthening collaboration between manufacturers, channel partners, startups, policymakers, and technology providers while promoting local manufacturing, policy advocacy, skill development, and global business opportunities. From supporting MSMEs and Indian brands to enabling export growth, innovation, and market expansion, associations are emerging as strong growth catalysts. The discussion emphasized the importance of collective efforts in building a self-reliant, globally competitive, and future-ready Indian technology ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Panel Discussion

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