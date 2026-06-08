Panel Discussion 4: How To Take Your Distribution Business To The Next Level In Today’s Dynamic Business Scenario

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India’s ICT Distribution Ecosystem is rapidly evolving through AI, intelligent logistics, cloud adoption, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. Value-Added Distribution (VAD) is moving beyond traditional supply chains to become a strategic driver of business growth and technology accessibility across tier 2 and tier 3 markets. Powered by automation, operational efficiency, and partner enablement, the industry is reshaping how technology reaches enterprises and consumers. Industry leaders shared insights on building smarter, agile, and future-ready ICT distribution ecosystems across India.

MODERATOR: Mr. Sukanta Dey, B.Tech in IT from IIT Kharagpur & an MBA from IIM Kolkata, An IT Industry Veteran and expert who worked in senior positions with several leading companies in the past.

SPEAKERS: Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD, Supertron VAD Venture; Mr. Vijendra Kumar, Director, Spark Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Ms. Chandana Gupta, Director – Sales, VRP Telematics Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Saurabh Dhoundiyal, Group Business Manager (VAD), Iris Global Services.

Mr. Sukanta Dey, an IT Industry Veteran with a B.Tech & an MBA

MODERATOR: Mr. Sukanta Dey, an IT Industry Veteran with a B.Tech & an MBA

“Value-Added Distribution in ICT is no longer limited to moving products from one point to another; it is about enabling businesses, accelerating digital transformation, and creating long-term ecosystem value. In a dynamic country like India, with its vast geography and rapidly expanding digital economy, optimized VAD plays a critical role in connecting technology with enterprises and consumers across tier 2, tier 3 cities, and beyond. The eminent speakers here will share valuable insights on how AI, automation, logistics, partner enablement, financing, and customer-centric strategies are reshaping the ICT distribution ecosystem. Today, distributors are becoming strategic technology enablers by integrating cloud, cybersecurity, intelligent operations, and strong channel collaboration into one ecosystem, creating new opportunities for sustainable growth across India’s evolving digital landscape.”

Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD, Supertron VAD Venture

Mr. Debraj Dam, Chief of VAD, Supertron VAD Venture

“Optimizing VAD distribution in ICT today requires a strong blend of technology, intelligence, and operational efficiency. AI and automation are no longer optional; they are becoming the backbone of modern distribution ecosystems. The real value of VAD lies in identifying the right partners, understanding customer requirements, improving information flow, and reducing operational costs while enhancing productivity. Agentic AI can significantly help distributors streamline logistics, forecasting, partner engagement, and decision-making processes. However, technology alone is not enough; the mindset behind building and implementing these systems is equally important. Distributors who successfully combine intelligent automation with customer-centric strategies will lead the next phase of ICT growth. The future of VAD is about creating smarter, faster, and more agile ecosystems that empower partners and deliver value beyond products.”

Mr. Vijendra Kumar, Director, Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd

Mr. Vijendra Kumar, Director, Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd

“Value-Added Distribution is about going beyond traditional supply models and becoming a complete technology solutions partner for customers and channel ecosystems. At Spark Technologies, we firmly believe that distribution is not just about delivering products; it is about enabling partners with pre-sales support, training, certifications, proof-of-concepts, financial flexibility, and reliable after-sales services. In today’s rapidly evolving ICT industry, where technologies are shifting from hardware to cloud and AI-driven solutions, distributors must continuously adapt and integrate multiple technologies to provide complete end-to-end solutions. Optimizing VAD means building trust, ensuring flawless execution, and empowering partners with the right capabilities to serve customers efficiently. The future belongs to distributors who can combine technical expertise, operational excellence, and strong customer relationships to create sustainable business growth.”

Ms. Chandana Gupta, Director – Sales, VRP Telematics Pvt Ltd

Ms. Chandana Gupta, Director – Sales, VRP Telematics Pvt Ltd

“Optimizing VAD distribution in ICT requires a deep understanding of operational efficiency, inventory planning, channel engagement, and evolving consumer behavior. In today’s ecosystem, distributors must move beyond transactional business models and focus on creating long-term value for brands and partners. Efficient warehousing, intelligent forecasting, quick commerce readiness, and strong key account management are becoming critical success factors. Technology-driven inventory planning and data-led decision-making help reduce risks, improve supply chain visibility, and enhance profitability for both brands and distribution partners. At the same time, the industry must prepare for emerging challenges such as credit risks, cash flow management, and the growing need for skilled talent. With opportunities rising in AI-led devices, cybersecurity, surveillance, and digital infrastructure, VAD companies have a tremendous role in shaping the future growth of India’s ICT ecosystem.”

Mr. Saurabh Dhoundiyal, Group Business Manager (VAD), Iris Global Services

Mr. Saurabh Dhoundiyal, Group Business Manager (VAD), Iris Global Services

“India is entering a transformative phase where ICT distribution is becoming a key driver of digital growth and infrastructure expansion across the country. Optimizing VAD distribution is essential to ensure that technology reaches not only metropolitan cities but also tier 2, tier 3 towns, and emerging districts. Government initiatives such as Digital India, Smart Cities, and Make in India are creating strong momentum for ICT adoption and opening massive opportunities for distributors and channel partners. Improved road connectivity, digital infrastructure, growing data center investments, and rapid modernization are helping the distribution ecosystem evolve faster than ever before. The future of VAD lies in leveraging technology, strengthening partner ecosystems, and building scalable distribution networks that can support India’s growing digital ambitions while delivering seamless customer experiences across every region.”

In a Nutshell

India’s ICT Distribution Ecosystem is rapidly evolving into a smarter, technology-driven network powered by AI, automation, intelligent logistics, cloud adoption, and cybersecurity. Value-Added Distribution (VAD) is no longer limited to product movement but is emerging as a strategic enabler of digital transformation, operational efficiency, and business growth across India. Industry leaders discussed how partner enablement, inventory planning, financing, warehousing, and AI-led decision-making are reshaping ICT distribution across tier 2 and tier 3 markets. The session also highlighted growing opportunities in cybersecurity, surveillance, data centers, and future-ready digital infrastructure driving the next phase of India’s technology ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Panel Discussion

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