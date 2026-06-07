Panel Discussion 3: The Latest ICT Technologies, The Changing Business Dynamics And Their Impact Of Vendor-Partner Ecosystem

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India’s ICT Transformation is rapidly reshaping the digital future through artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, intelligent infrastructure, and next-generation technologies. Driven by innovation and the demand for secure, scalable, and connected ecosystems, the industry is evolving beyond traditional IT into a catalyst for digital growth. Industry leaders highlighted how AI-driven solutions, high-performance computing, and integrated technologies are enabling smarter businesses, accelerating digital transformation, and creating future-ready opportunities across India’s expanding ICT landscape.

MODERATOR: Mr. Sukanta Dey, B.Tech in IT from IIT Kharagpur & an MBA from IIM Kolkata, An IT Industry Veteran and expert who worked in senior positions with several leading companies in the past.

SPEAKERS: Ms. Divya Oberoi, Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft; Mr. Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Geonix; Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager – Consumer BU, South Asia, BIWIN Technology; Mr. Sagar Narang, CEO & Co-Founder, Elcom Digital; and Mr. Irfan B Shah, Country Sales Manager – AI & Security Solutions, Iris Global Services.

Mr. Sukanta Dey, an IT industry veteran with a B.Tech & an MBA

MODERATOR: Mr. Sukanta Dey, an IT industry veteran with a B.Tech & an MBA

“Technology today is evolving faster than ever before, and the ICT industry stands at the center of this transformation. From artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to cloud computing and intelligent infrastructure, every innovation is reshaping the way businesses operate and societies function. The future belongs to organizations that are willing to innovate forward by embracing agility, resilience, and continuous learning. The eminent speakers here will share valuable insights on emerging technologies, AI-driven transformation, cybersecurity challenges, intelligent infrastructure, and the evolving digital ecosystem shaping the future of ICT. ICT is no longer limited to connectivity; it has become the backbone of digital economies, enabling smarter enterprises, secure ecosystems, and faster decision-making. The coming years will be defined by collaboration between technology, human intelligence, and innovation-driven leadership that can shape a more secure, connected, and digitally empowered future.”

Ms. Divya Oberoi, Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft

Ms. Divya Oberoi, Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, innovation and security must go hand in hand. As organizations accelerate cloud adoption, AI integration, and digital transformation, the need for secure, scalable, and intelligent technology platforms has become more critical than ever. The ICT industry is witnessing a major shift where businesses are moving beyond traditional infrastructure toward AI-driven ecosystems that prioritize resilience, compliance, and real-time intelligence. Technologies such as cloud security, multi-factor authentication, and integrated data protection frameworks are no longer optional—they are essential for sustainable growth. Innovating forward means building solutions that empower organizations to transform confidently while safeguarding data, users, and digital assets. The future will belong to enterprises that embrace a unified technology approach, enabling agility, visibility, and trust across every layer of their digital journey.”

Mr. Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Geonix

Mr. Saurabh Dey, Head of Marketing, Geonix

“The ICT industry is entering a new era where performance, connectivity, and user experience are driving technology adoption like never before. From high-performance gaming ecosystems and advanced cooling technologies to portable displays, PoE-enabled infrastructure, and intelligent networking solutions, the market is evolving at remarkable speed. Consumers today are no longer looking only for aesthetics; they demand real-world performance, efficiency, and seamless digital experiences. At the same time, technologies like IoT, fiber-enabled networking, and agentic AI are creating smarter and more connected ecosystems for businesses and individuals alike. Innovating forward means understanding changing consumer behavior and aligning technology with practical needs and future scalability. The next phase of ICT growth will be powered by intelligent hardware, efficient connectivity, and solutions that enhance productivity, mobility, and digital transformation across industries.”

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager – Consumer BU, South Asia, BIWIN Technology

Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager – Consumer BU, South Asia, BIWIN Technology

“The rise of artificial intelligence is not only transforming software capabilities but also redefining the hardware ecosystem powering the digital world. As AI models evolve from training to inference-based applications, the demand for high-speed storage, low-latency DRAMs, and advanced SSD technologies is increasing exponentially. Faster data processing, larger storage capacities, and intelligent hardware optimization are becoming critical requirements for enterprises, data centers, and edge computing environments. The ICT industry is witnessing a major transition where flash-based technologies and high-performance storage solutions will drive the next wave of innovation. Innovating forward means preparing for a future where speed, scalability, and real-time responsiveness define business success. The organizations that invest in future-ready infrastructure today will lead tomorrow’s AI-powered digital economy with greater efficiency, reliability, and technological excellence.”

Mr. Sagar Narang, CEO & Co-Founder, Elcom Digital

Mr. Sagar Narang, CEO & Co-Founder, Elcom Digital

“Artificial intelligence is accelerating innovation at a pace humanity has never experienced before. What once took years to evolve is now transforming within months, and this rapid advancement is reshaping businesses, industries, and global economies. From connected devices and IoT ecosystems to advanced AI-driven automation and intelligent computing, technology is becoming more adaptive, accessible, and impactful. At the same time, cybersecurity, digital resilience, and responsible innovation are becoming equally important as these technologies reach every corner of society. Innovating forward means embracing this transformation while ensuring that technology remains secure, ethical, and inclusive. AI has become a great equalizer, empowering individuals and businesses with opportunities that were once unimaginable. The future of ICT will belong to organizations that continuously adapt, innovate responsibly, and build solutions that create meaningful value for both businesses and society.”

Mr. Irfan B Shah, Country Sales Manager – AI & Security Solutions, Iris Global Services

Mr. Irfan B Shah, Country Sales Manager – AI & Security Solutions, Iris Global Services

“The ICT ecosystem is rapidly evolving from product-centric operations to integrated, outcome-driven technology solutions. Today, enterprises are not simply investing in isolated technologies; they are looking for complete ecosystems that combine AI, cloud, cybersecurity, storage, and scalability to drive long-term business growth. As digital transformation accelerates, resilience, AI readiness, and execution speed have become key priorities for organizations across industries. Innovating forward means building collaborative partnerships that enable businesses to modernize efficiently while staying secure and future-ready. The role of technology distribution is also transforming into a strategic enabler that delivers value, expertise, and business outcomes rather than just products. The future of ICT will be defined by collaboration, intelligent infrastructure, and the ability to adapt quickly to emerging technologies while creating sustainable digital growth for enterprises and partners alike.”

In a Nutshell

India’s ICT industry is rapidly transforming through artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, intelligent infrastructure, and high-performance computing technologies. Digital transformation today extends beyond connectivity, driving smarter enterprise operations, automation, secure ecosystems, and scalable business growth. Industry leaders highlighted the growing adoption of AI-driven solutions, advanced storage technologies, integrated security frameworks, and future-ready digital platforms to improve efficiency and resilience. The discussion also emphasized the importance of cybersecurity, digital resilience, responsible AI adoption, and collaborative technology ecosystems in shaping India’s next phase of innovation, enabling businesses to build smarter, faster, and more connected digital experiences for the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Panel Discussion

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