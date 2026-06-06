Panel Discussion 2: Transforming Education Through Digital and AV Innovation

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Transformative AV & Digital Education Solutions are redefining the modern learning ecosystem by blending AI, immersive technologies, interactive displays, and hybrid learning models into classrooms. As institutions rapidly embrace digital transformation, education is becoming more engaging, collaborative, and future-ready. From smart classrooms and gamified learning to AI-enabled teaching tools, technology is empowering educators and enhancing student experiences like never before. The shift is not just technological but a complete evolution in the way knowledge is delivered, experienced, and applied in today’s dynamic education landscape.

MODERATOR: Ms. Shaweta Berry, Founder & CEO, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited.

SPEAKERS: Dr. Bhupender Kumar Som, Director, GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS); Mr. Harshit Choudhary, Product Manager, BenQ; Ms. Roshni Chhetri, Education Program Lead, ViewSonic; Mr. Vignesh Gurunathan, National Product Manager, Solitaire Brand Business; Mr. Varun Singh, Marketing Consultant, Optoma; and Ms. Sindhya Ravikumar, Vice President – Marketing, Strategy & Alliances, Cybernetyx.

Ms. Shaweta Berry, Founder & CEO, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited

MODERATOR: Ms. Shaweta Berry, Founder & CEO, Mahanadaya Universal Consultancy Private Limited

“Transformative AV & Digital Education Solutions are no longer just about devices or digital boards; they are about creating empowered, inclusive, and future-ready learning ecosystems. Today, education is evolving rapidly through AI, immersive AV technologies, hybrid learning models, and interactive digital platforms that are reshaping the way students learn and educators teach. The eminent speakers here will share valuable insights on how technology is driving student engagement, enhancing learning outcomes, enabling collaborative classrooms, and preparing institutions for the future. Technology cannot replace teachers, but it can certainly amplify their impact. The future belongs to institutions that successfully blend human mentorship with intelligent digital infrastructure to nurture innovation, employability, and lifelong learning.”

Dr. Bhupender Kumar Som, Director, GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS)

Dr. Bhupender Kumar Som, Director, GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS)

“Transformative AV & Digital Education Solutions must focus on building knowledge first and skills thereafter, because sustainable employability emerges from strong conceptual understanding. Artificial Intelligence and digital tools are reshaping higher education globally, but institutions must ensure that technology enhances learning rather than creating dependency. The future-ready classroom should integrate immersive learning, AI-driven pedagogy, and industry-oriented applications while maintaining academic depth. India’s higher education ecosystem has a tremendous opportunity to lead globally if institutions align technology adoption with knowledge dissemination and innovation. AV and digital platforms should become catalysts that help students think critically, solve problems creatively, and develop entrepreneurial mindsets capable of creating future opportunities rather than merely seeking jobs.”

Mr. Harshit Choudhary, Product Manager, BenQ

Mr. Harshit Choudhary, Product Manager, BenQ

“The future of education lies in highly interactive, AI-enabled classrooms where students actively participate instead of passively consuming information. Transformative AV & Digital Education Solutions are redefining engagement through interactive flat panels, gamified learning, immersive content, and intelligent classroom environments. Today, institutions are moving beyond traditional one-way teaching methods toward collaborative learning experiences that improve attention span, participation, and learning retention. Technologies such as AI, AR, VR, and smart classroom ecosystems are enabling educators to create more dynamic and personalized learning journeys. At the same time, classroom environments themselves are becoming smarter with innovations that support student focus and well-being. The ultimate goal is to make learning more engaging, immersive, and outcome-oriented for every student.”

Ms. Roshni Chhetri, Education Program Lead, ViewSonic

Ms. Roshni Chhetri, Education Program Lead, ViewSonic

“Over the last few years, digital transformation in education has evolved from being an option to becoming an essential part of the learning ecosystem. Transformative AV & Digital Education Solutions are helping institutions create more inclusive, interactive, and student-centric classrooms where learning continues beyond physical boundaries. Teachers and students alike have embraced technology, and today’s classrooms are becoming collaborative spaces driven by meaningful engagement and participation. Interactive displays, hybrid learning environments, and digital content are enabling educators to connect more effectively with learners. The real transformation is not only technological but also psychological, as institutions are now more open to innovation, adaptability, and continuous learning. The future of education will belong to classrooms that combine human creativity with smart digital experiences.”

Mr. Vignesh Gurunathan, National Product Manager, Solitaire Brand Business

Mr. Vignesh Gurunathan, National Product Manager, Solitaire Brand Business

“Transformative AV & Digital Education Solutions must be built on the foundation of trust, accessibility, and long-term partnerships. Technology in education is no longer a luxury but a necessity, and the real challenge lies in making institutions comfortable and confident in adopting these innovations. As technology providers, our responsibility is not only to deliver solutions but also to simplify adoption, provide continuous support, and help educators transition smoothly into digitally enabled classrooms. AI and interactive technologies should enhance learning outcomes while remaining easy to use and accessible for educators and students alike. The future of digital education will be shaped by organizations that focus on sustainable relationships, user-friendly innovations, and collaborative growth that empowers institutions to confidently embrace change.”

Mr. Varun Singh, Marketing Consultant, Optoma

Mr. Varun Singh, Marketing Consultant, Optoma

“Transformative AV & Digital Education Solutions are changing classrooms from static learning spaces into collaborative and immersive ecosystems. Over the years, education technology has evolved from single-screen projection systems to intelligent and interactive learning environments that encourage active student participation. Today’s learners demand more engaging and visually immersive experiences, and AV technology is becoming a powerful enabler in fulfilling those expectations. Interactive projection systems, hybrid learning solutions, and immersive classroom designs are helping institutions deliver education in a more impactful and inclusive manner. The future classroom will not be limited to a single display in front of students but will become an interconnected learning environment where walls, floors, and digital interfaces work together to create deeper engagement, creativity, and learning outcomes.”

Ms. Sindhya Ravikumar, Vice President – Marketing, Strategy & Alliances, Cybernetyx

Ms. Sindhya Ravikumar, Vice President – Marketing, Strategy & Alliances, Cybernetyx

“Transformative AV & Digital Education Solutions are fundamentally about creating future-ready infrastructure that enables meaningful learning outcomes. India is witnessing rapid AI adoption, but the true challenge lies in scaling this transformation across educational institutions through robust digital ecosystems. Technology providers today must move beyond simply selling hardware and instead focus on co-creating intelligent learning environments with educators and institutions. The integration of AI, AV, and immersive digital tools can significantly enhance teaching effectiveness, student engagement, and operational efficiency when supported by the right infrastructure. The future of education will depend on collaborative partnerships between academia and industry, where innovation is driven not only by technology itself but by the measurable outcomes and experiences it creates for learners and educators alike.”

In a Nutshell

Transformative AV & Digital Education Solutions are reshaping the future of learning through AI, immersive technologies, interactive classrooms, and hybrid education models. Education today is becoming more inclusive, engaging, and outcome-driven, with digital platforms playing a crucial role in improving student participation, learning retention, and employability. Industry experts emphasized that technology is not replacing teachers but empowering them to deliver smarter and more collaborative learning experiences. From interactive flat panels and gamification to AI-enabled infrastructure and blended learning, institutions are rapidly adapting to future-ready education ecosystems. Strong partnerships between academia and technology providers are further accelerating innovation and digital transformation across India’s education sector.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Panel Discussion

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