Panel Discussion 2: The Latest Trends, Challenges and Opportunities in the ICT Industry

This Panel Discussion during the 14th NCN-ICT Partners Summit 2022 held on Aug 26 at Hotel Crowne Plaza, New Delhi, focused on the latest technologies in the ICT industry, new security threats and the recent developments in the networking space and how power solutions are crucial in the current conditions.

Moderator: Mr. Sukanta Dey (B.Tech. in IT from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM, Kolkata)

Panelists (all present physically): Mr. Nitin Goswami, Zonal Channel Manager – North,Vertiv Energy Private Limited; Mr. Bijoy Alaylo, Vice President, TP-Link India Private Limited; Mr. Sourav Chakraborty, GM – Pre Sales – Display Business, Samsung India Electronics Pvt Ltd; and Mr. Purshottam Bhatia, Head of Sales – Consumer Business – South Asia, Kaspersky Lab India Pvt Ltd

Moderator: This Panel Discussion is focused on the latest technologies in the ICT industry and their impact on the business ecosystem. As we know, this industry is majorly dominated by technologies which keep changing rapidly. The technologies such as AR, VR, AI and ML, driven by vigorous R&D, continue to create new trends in the industry.

Mr. Bijoy Alaylo of TP-Link India, “TP-Link, as you know is one of the leading providers of networking products and the No. 1 provider of Wi-Fi devices. India is a big market for networking products and now, we want to start our own manufacturing plants in India. With India as a manufacturing base, besides providing networking solutions to the domestic market, we also want to export to other countries. We are bringing mesh networking technology which enables to connect multiple devices through one router to offer seamless connectivity. The 5G about to be launched needs advanced routers to help to connect to different devices. To offer seamless connectivity with little time lag, TP-Link is actively working to bring out the advanced WiFi 6 and 7 solutions. However, the older technologies will continue to co-exist with new ones for some time.”

Moderator: With the expansion of digitally connected world, the threats also have expanded exponentially and becoming more sophisticated and pervasive, which makes it essential to learn how we can be secure from intrusions and cyber threats.

Mr. Purshottam Bhatia of Kaspersky, “As today the companies and individuals are connected via Internet as never before, the security threats also multiplied several-fold. Every opportunity also followed by its own threats. Kaspersky is actively working to provide industrial cybersecurity and drone security. Kaspersky recommends users to always have a security solution for their devices, use the right security solution and keep updating the solutions as threats continue to change and cybercriminals regularly change their modus operandi.”

Mr. Nitin Goswami of Vertiv, “Vertiv is one of the leading providers of power solutions starting from home UPS to big industrial power solutions. Today, data centers have become a commonplace where, along with the need of uninterrupted power supply, saving power is also a major concern. Vertiv’s power solutions help organizations save on costs, while at the same time providing uninterrupted supply and help to reduce carbon emissions.”

Mr. Sourav Chakraborty of Samsung India, “Samsung has been on the forefront of providing innovative technology solutions. After the outbreak of Covid, PCs have moved to homes occupying extra space. To solve this problem, we have launched smart monitors which occupy least space and using which you can connect to the cloud, to your PC in office if it is on and it has a TV in-built. India is a big market where opportunities and challenges are different from those in other countries. Soon we are going to launch a series of smart monitors specifically for the needs of the Indian users which are set to create revolution in the visual industry. Samsung is committed to bring out new innovative devices and models for homes, SMEs and SMBs.”

In a Nutshell

Regarding the latest and upcoming technologies, Samsung has come up with smart monitors which are set to revolutionize the visual technologies. And brand plans to come up with more such monitors in the near future. Next, the 5G, about to launch in 2023, is expected to take connectivity to new level which needs advanced router technologies like WiFi 6 and 7 on which TP-Link is working diligently. With the increasing connectivity and digitization, security threats are also becoming more sophisticated for which Kaspersky is bringing out new effective proactive solutions from time to time. Next, vertiv, the leading power solutions provider is aiming to bring out highly efficient solutions for homes, offices, SMEs and enterprises that increase power delivery efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, besides providing uninterrupted stable power.

