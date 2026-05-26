Panasonic showcases integrated display and communication technologies for a connected India

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Panasonic Life Solutions India, through its System Solutions Division(SSD), hosted the Panasonic Tech Summit 2026 in New Delhi on May 19 and 20, introducing new experiential zones for Education, Golf Simulation, and Healthcare as part of its expanding connected technology ecosystem. The two-day summit brought together industry experts, enterprise leaders, and business decision-makers to experience Panasonic’s integrated ecosystem of display, projection, broadcast, and connected visual communication solutions across diverse industry environments.

The summit, themed “Turning Technology into Value,” featured multiple experience-led zones including Retail, Transportation, Corporate Offices, QSR, Home Theatre, Fine Pitch Active LED Comparison, Education Zone, Security Solutions, Projection Simulation zone and Panasonic’s comprehensive Professional Display lineup. The showcase featured a wide range of technologies including Active LED Videowalls, HD PTZ cameras, 4K camcorders, SIP Video Door Phones, integrated CCTV systems, Intelligent and Interactive digital signage solutions, and immersive projection technologies powered by the Panasonic projectors, highlighting Panasonic’s focus on enabling connected, intelligent, and immersive experiences across industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhavya Jain, Business Chief-India & SAARC, Professional Displays, Projectors & Broadcast Solutions, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today, businesses are looking beyond standalone products and focusing on connected technology ecosystems that can simplify operations, enhance engagement, and create more meaningful experiences. Through Panasonic Tech Summit 2026, we are demonstrating how integrated display, projection, broadcast, and communication solutions can help businesses operate more efficiently while also delivering seamless and immersive experiences for consumers across sectors such as education, healthcare, retail, transportation, Education and corporate environments. Our focus remains on building intelligent, scalable, and future-ready solutions that can support the evolving needs of both businesses and customers in an increasingly connected world.”

Experiential Zones Demonstrating Integrated Technology Ecosystems

Key showcase areas included:

QSR Hub : Showcased professional digital menu boards, high-brightness storefront displays, stretch displays, eSignCards, and Panasonic’s India-developed Digital Signage platform enabling centralized menu, pricing, and promotional management across restaurant environments.

: Showcased professional digital menu boards, high-brightness storefront displays, stretch displays, eSignCards, and Panasonic’s India-developed Digital Signage platform enabling centralized menu, pricing, and promotional management across restaurant environments. Education Zone : Showcased Panasonic’s Smart Classroom ecosystem featuring large Active LED displays, PTZ cameras, 4K camcorders, centralized control systems, and Interactive Flat Panel display designed to enable interactive, hybrid, and connected learning experiences.

: Showcased Panasonic’s Smart Classroom ecosystem featuring large Active LED displays, PTZ cameras, 4K camcorders, centralized control systems, and Interactive Flat Panel display designed to enable interactive, hybrid, and connected learning experiences. Retail Hub : Demonstrated dynamic retail communication solutions including display standees, Electronic Smart Shelf Labels, latest Lift-and-Learn technology (Intellosign), dual-side professional displays, eSignCards, and Panasonic Digital Sign Edge for centrally managed and real-time in-store communication.

: Demonstrated dynamic retail communication solutions including display standees, Electronic Smart Shelf Labels, latest Lift-and-Learn technology (Intellosign), dual-side professional displays, eSignCards, and Panasonic Digital Sign Edge for centrally managed and real-time in-store communication. Transit Hub : Simulated airport and metro environments featuring passenger information displays, dual-side displays, Active LED screens, stretch displays, e-ink wayfinding totems, Tensor Poles, and Electronic Smart Labels designed to enable seamless communication and navigation across high-movement spaces with a moto to move seamlessly with Information at hand.

: Simulated airport and metro environments featuring passenger information displays, dual-side displays, Active LED screens, stretch displays, e-ink wayfinding totems, Tensor Poles, and Electronic Smart Labels designed to enable seamless communication and navigation across high-movement spaces with a moto to move seamlessly with Information at hand. Corporate Office Hub : Featured connected workplace collaboration solutions including ultra-wide displays suitable for enterprise class Video conferencing, interactive Flat panels, RoomBook, Solutions (Meeting Schedulars), broadcast cameras, eSignCards, and hybrid meeting room solutions designed to enhance communication and workplace collaboration.

: Featured connected workplace collaboration solutions including ultra-wide displays suitable for enterprise class Video conferencing, interactive Flat panels, RoomBook, Solutions (Meeting Schedulars), broadcast cameras, eSignCards, and hybrid meeting room solutions designed to enhance communication and workplace collaboration. Healthcare Zone : Demonstrated Panasonic’s connected healthcare ecosystem featuring ePaper displays for OPD and patient communication, bedside information cards, pharmacy shelf labels, and professional displays designed to simplify hospital operations and enhance patient experiences through centralized information management system SignEdge.

: Demonstrated Panasonic’s connected healthcare ecosystem featuring ePaper displays for OPD and patient communication, bedside information cards, pharmacy shelf labels, and professional displays designed to simplify hospital operations and enhance patient experiences through centralized information management system SignEdge. Golf Simulation Zone: Featured immersive golf simulation powered by Panasonic’s projectors, delivering realistic gameplay and training experiences with enhanced green visibility, responsive visuals, and seamless simulation software integration .

Featured immersive golf simulation powered by Panasonic’s projectors, delivering realistic gameplay and training experiences with enhanced green visibility, responsive visuals, and seamless simulation software integration Projector & Home Theatre Zone : Demonstrated Panasonic’s high-brightness projection solutions for large venues and immersive home theatre experiences, showcasing cinema-quality visuals, consistent brightness, rich contrast, and projection mapping capabilities across varied environments.

: Demonstrated Panasonic’s high-brightness projection solutions for large venues and immersive home theatre experiences, showcasing cinema-quality visuals, consistent brightness, rich contrast, and projection mapping capabilities across varied environments. Fine Pitch Active LED Comparison Zone: Demonstrated Panasonic’s Fine Pitch Active LED portfolio across multiple pixel pitches including COB and SMD panels, enabling visitors to experience differences in clarity, detail, and viewing impact across applications and viewing distances.

Demonstrated Panasonic’s Fine Pitch Active LED portfolio across multiple pixel pitches including COB and SMD panels, enabling visitors to experience differences in clarity, detail, and viewing impact across applications and viewing distances. Comprehensive Professional Display Lineup: Showcased Panasonic’s professional display portfolio ranging from compact to ultra-large screens, highlighting how different display formats and scales support communication across meeting rooms, retail spaces, hospitality environments, QSRS, control rooms and many more applications.

Showcased Panasonic’s professional display portfolio ranging from compact to ultra-large screens, highlighting how different display formats and scales support communication across meeting rooms, retail spaces, hospitality environments, QSRS, control rooms and many more applications. Security Solutions Zone: Featured Panasonic’s integrated security ecosystem including SIP Video Door Phones, IP, Analog and Hybrid Video Door Phone systems, along with Bullet, Dome, and PTZ CCTV cameras designed for connected and reliable monitoring across residential and commercial environments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Panasonic

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