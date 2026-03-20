Panasonic Reinforces Smart Living with Advanced SIP-Based VDP Solutions for Secure Residential Ecosystems

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Panasonic Life Solutions India, a leading diversified technology company, recently engaged in an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Takeo Morishita, Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India; Mr. Gunjan Sachdev, Associate Director & National Business Chief, Security Solutions, Panasonic Life Solutions India; and Mr. Tomo Kazuya, Chief Business Planning, Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co. Ltd., share insights on advanced SIP-based VDP solutions, smart security innovations, and future-ready connected residential ecosystems.

Could you briefly tell us about your SIP-based VDP solutions?

This marks the first day of Panasonic’s global launch, with Delhi being one of the key locations. The newly introduced SIP-based Video Door Phone (VDP) system is designed to offer a comprehensive and layered approach to residential security.

The solution is built on a three-layer security architecture—covering the guard station at the main entrance, the lobby level, and finally the individual home entrance. This “three-level fencing” ensures enhanced safety and controlled access at every stage.

It brings together visitor management, access control, and security surveillance into a single, integrated platform, making it a complete and future-ready solution for modern residential environments.

What makes this VDP solution stand out in the market?

The solutions bring together multiple differentiators that set them apart in a competitive market. One of the key highlights is ONVIF compliance, which allows seamless integration with ONVIF-based cameras. Residents can connect up to 32 cameras installed across common areas and monitor them directly from their indoor units, offering real-time visibility and peace of mind. Another major advantage is smartphone integration. Users can remotely manage access, unlock doors, and control the system through their mobile devices, adding both convenience and flexibility.

Additionally, the system supports third-party integration, including IP phones. This enables seamless communication across the entire residential ecosystem—whether it’s between indoor units, lobby stations, control rooms, or external IP devices. Overall, the solution creates a fully connected, IP-based society where communication, monitoring, and control are unified into a single platform.

How do these solutions enhance security for modern residential spaces?

The system is designed to go beyond traditional surveillance by incorporating proactive safety features. It integrates ONVIF-compliant cameras for comprehensive monitoring and includes an SOS feature that allows residents to instantly alert the control room during emergencies, ensuring rapid response.

A standout feature is the integration of up to eight different sensors, including fire, smoke, and water detection. For example, if smoke is detected due to a short circuit while residents are unaware, the system immediately sends an alert to the control room. This enables quick intervention by facility management, preventing potential hazards from escalating. Such features make the solution not just reactive, but preventive—capable of identifying risks before they turn into major incidents.

How does this solution cater specifically to gated communities and residential projects?

Modern gated communities require a holistic and scalable security approach. These solutions are designed to address that need by offering end-to-end security coverage—from entry points to internal communication systems. By combining access control, surveillance, and communication into a unified platform, the system ensures seamless coordination between residents, security personnel, and facility management teams. This integrated approach makes it particularly suitable for large residential complexes, where managing security efficiently across multiple layers is critical.

What is your vision for smart security in India over the next 3 to 5 years?

The security landscape in India is evolving rapidly, driven by increased awareness among consumers and advancements in technology. Today, homeowners are actively investing in security solutions such as cameras, digital locks, and VDP systems. At the same time, real estate developers are increasingly incorporating such systems as standard offerings in new projects—something that was not common in the past.

Looking ahead, the focus will be on integrated and intelligent systems that combine security, convenience, and system management into a single platform. Artificial Intelligence is also expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of security, enabling smarter monitoring, predictive alerts, and automated responses. Panasonic aims to stay ahead of this curve by continuously developing innovative, software-driven solutions that cater to evolving market needs.

How do you see the evolution of intercom and connected systems in the future?

Intercom systems are no longer limited to basic communication—they are becoming the central hub of connected security ecosystems. The future lies in integrating intercom systems with a wide range of devices, including sensors, digital door locks, and other smart home technologies. This will enable seamless interaction between different components, creating a more intelligent and responsive environment. Such advancements will transform intercom systems into multifunctional platforms that not only facilitate communication but also enhance overall security and automation.

Any message for your customers and viewers?

Panasonic’s legacy is built on trust, quality, and innovation. With over a century of experience, the brand has consistently delivered reliable and high-quality products across various domains. Customers can expect not only advanced technology but also strong cybersecurity measures and dependable after-sales service. These factors continue to differentiate Panasonic in a competitive market. As the company expands its presence in India’s intercom and security solutions segment, it remains committed to introducing cutting-edge products that align with the country’s growing demand for smart and secure living environments.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Panasonic

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