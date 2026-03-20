Panasonic launches SIP based Video Intercom System to power India’s smart residential growth

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Panasonic Life Solutions India launched its new VL-VQ Series SIP based IP Video Intercom System in India, aimed at enhancing security, communication, and access management across modern residential and large-scale housing projects. With the rapid expansion of gated communities, high-rise apartments, and integrated townships across urban India, the need for intelligent and scalable security solutions has become increasingly critical. Addressing this evolving demand, the new system offers three-layered security through a unified platform that manages multiple access and communication touchpoints with centralized control through Panasonic’s Center Management Software (CMS), enabling smarter and more efficient residential security management.

Designed for apartments, gated communities, and large-scale housing projects, the VL-VQ Series goes beyond a standard video door phone by enabling a three-layered security framework across residences, building entrances, and central security operations. The system integrates Door Stations, Lobby Display Stations, Room Monitors, Guard Stations, and CMS into a unified platform, enabling residents to communicate with visitors and grant access via smartphones, while security teams can monitor entrances, IP cameras, and visitor activity in real time. With multiple access options such as face recognition, QR codes, and remote unlocking, the system enables seamless yet controlled entry management across large residential complexes.

Mr. Tomo Kazuya, Chief Business Planning, Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co. Ltd

Mr. Tomo Kazuya, Chief Business Planning, Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co. Ltd. said, “Across the world, residential communities are increasingly looking for intelligent systems that bring together security, connectivity, and convenience in a seamless manner. At Panasonic, we are committed to advancing IP-based security solutions that integrate communication, access control, and centralized management within a unified platform. The introduction of the VL-VQ Series reflects our continued focus on delivering reliable, scalable technologies that support safer and smarter communities globally.”

Mr. Gunjan Sachdev, Associate Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gunjan Sachdev, Associate Director & National Business Chief, Security Solutions, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “At Panasonic, our focus is on developing integrated security ecosystems that address the evolving needs of modern residential communities. As urban infrastructure expands and residential developments become larger and more complex, the demand for intelligent, connected security solutions continues to grow. Our IP Video Intercom System is designed to deliver enhanced access management, seamless communication, and centralized monitoring, enabling safer and smarter living environments for residents while supporting efficient security management for developers and facility teams.”

The Panasonic Video Intercom VL-VQ Series delivers several operational and user-centric advantages:

One Unified System — A single IP-based platform that connects Door Stations, Lobby Display Stations, Room Monitors, Guard Stations, and Central Management Software, eliminating fragmented security systems.

— A single IP-based platform that connects Door Stations, Lobby Display Stations, Room Monitors, Guard Stations, and Central Management Software, eliminating fragmented security systems. Multi-Point Smart Entry —Multiple access methods including face recognition, IC cards, QR codes, smartphones, and digital access across various entry points, all centrally managed.

—Multiple access methods including face recognition, IC cards, QR codes, smartphones, and digital access across various entry points, all centrally managed. Seamless Integration — SIP-based architecture that integrates smoothly with existing IP infrastructure, including IP cameras, digital door locks, and third-party security systems.

— SIP-based architecture that integrates smoothly with existing IP infrastructure, including IP cameras, digital door locks, and third-party security systems. Scalable & Future-Ready — Designed to support everything from standalone residences to large-scale residential developments and integrated townships.

— Designed to support everything from standalone residences to large-scale residential developments and integrated townships. Real-Time Security Intelligence — Enables live visitor monitoring, alarm notifications, and access logs through centralized system management.

— Enables live visitor monitoring, alarm notifications, and access logs through centralized system management. Remote Access & Control — Residents can monitor visitors, communicate, and unlock doors remotely through smartphone integration via Panasonic’s CMS platform.

In addition to the full IP Video Intercom ecosystem designed for large residential developments, Panasonic also offers a KIT Model-VL-VQS300 tailored for individual homes and smaller residential setups. The KIT Model bundles a Door Station and a Room Monitor into a single, easy-to-install solution, delivering a simple and reliable Video Door Phone (VDP) experience. Designed for homeowners who may not require a full-scale multi-device system, the KIT Model brings together the core communication and access features of both devices in one convenient package.

Advanced Hardware Designed for Secure Communication:

Lobby Display Station (VL-VQ9000SX)

The Lobby Display Stationserves as a central access point, featuring a 7-inch touch-enabled IPS display and advanced multi-access authentication including face recognition, IC card, QR code, password, and smartphone-based entry. Housed in a durable aluminium alloy body and equipped with a Full HD wide-angle dual camera with night vision, the device ensures reliable and secure visitor management at building entrances.

Door Station (VL-VQ1000SX)

The Door Station is designed to enhance entrance monitoring with a wide-angle Full HD camera offering up to 145° diagonal viewing for clear visitor identification. Its 4-wire plug-and-use system enables quick and hassle-free installation, while built-in White LED night vision ensures consistent monitoring even in low-light conditions.

Room Monitor (VL-VQ3000SX)

The Room Monitor provides residents with a 7-inch touch-enabled indoor monitor featuring Full HD video recording for clear, real-time communication with visitors. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone app integration for both iOS and Android devices, residents can remotely monitor and manage door communication from anywhere.

Guard Station (VL-VQ7000SX)

The Guard Stationan Android-based console equipped with a 7-inch capacitive touch display and Full HD video recording capability for intuitive and high-quality visual monitoring. The device supports industry-standard protocols such as SIP, Alarm, and RTSP, and can integrate with third-party SIP devices as well as IP CCTV cameras, enabling flexible deployment across diverse security ecosystems.

With this launch, Panasonic Life Solutions India continues to expand its connected solutions portfolio, aligned with India’s accelerating urbanization and increasing adoption of smart residential infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Panasonic

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