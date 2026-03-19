Panasonic Launches SIP-Based Video Door Phone Solution with 3-Tier Security for Smart Living

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Strengthening its smart security portfolio, Panasonic has announced the launch of its SIP-based Video Door Phone (VDP) solution at Novotel New Delhi City Centre, designed to deliver advanced, scalable, and intelligent security solutions for modern residential and commercial spaces.

Built on SIP architecture, the newly launched solution enables seamless communication across devices while offering enhanced flexibility, integration, and real-time connectivity.

Mr. Takeo Morishita, Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India

Mr. Takeo Morishita, Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India. said, “At Panasonic, we are committed to delivering complete, future-ready security solutions for India’s evolving residential landscape. Our new SIP-based solution is designed to address growing safety needs with integrated, scalable technology. As we move forward, we aim to leverage AI and advanced innovations to redefine smart, reliable, and connected living experiences.”

Mr. Gunjan Sachdev, Associate Director & National Business Chief, Security Solutions, Panasonic Life Solutions India

Mr. Gunjan Sachdev, Associate Director & National Business Chief, Security Solutions, Panasonic Life Solutions India. said, “At Panasonic, we are redefining security with our SIP-based video door phone solution, built on a unique 3-tier architecture that ensures complete protection. By combining smart access, real-time surveillance, and seamless connectivity, we are enabling future-ready, IP-based communities where safety, convenience, and trust come together effortlessly for modern living.”

Mr. Tomo Kazuya, Chief Business Planning, Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co. Ltd.

“At Panasonic, we see intercom systems as the foundation of a connected security ecosystem. Moving forward, we aim to integrate advanced solutions like sensors and digital door locks to create smarter, more seamless living experiences. India is a key market, and we are committed to driving innovation and future-ready security solutions here,” said Mr. Tomo Kazuya, Chief Business Planning, Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co. Ltd.

3-Tier Security Architecture for Complete Protection

At the core of Panasonic’s latest solution is a robust 3-tier security system, comprising:

Door Stations

Room Monitors

Guard Stations

This integrated ecosystem ensures end-to-end monitoring and access control, making it ideal for apartments, gated communities, and high-rise buildings.

Smart Access with Multiple Authentication Options

The SIP-based VDP supports a wide range of access methods, including:

Face Recognition (up to 10,000 users)

RFID Card Access

QR Code Entry

Password Authentication

Smartphone-Based Access

This multi-layered approach enhances both security and user convenience, allowing residents and visitors to choose their preferred mode of entry.

Real-Time Monitoring and Communication

Equipped with 7-inch touch panel displays and high-definition cameras, the system enables clear video communication between visitors and residents. Users can also connect via smartphones, ensuring they can monitor and respond remotely from anywhere.

Advanced Surveillance and Integration

The solution supports:

IP camera integration for live monitoring of common areas

for live monitoring of common areas Compatibility with third-party SIP devices (ONVIF / RTSP / Alarm systems)

Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless operation

This makes the system highly adaptable for large-scale deployments.

Enhanced Safety and Emergency Response

Panasonic’s SIP-based VDP also integrates security detection systems, including motion, smoke, gas, and door sensors. In case of emergencies, alerts are instantly sent to the guard station.

Additionally, a one-touch SOS feature ensures quick assistance during critical situations, reinforcing resident safety.

Enterprise-Ready Infrastructure

The system is supported by managed LAN switches with PoE (Power over Ethernet), ensuring efficient power and data transmission. It also offers:

Video and image recording

SD card storage support

Multi-apartment intercom functionality

These features make it suitable for large residential complexes, commercial buildings, and smart city projects.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Panasonic

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