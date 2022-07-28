Panasonic India to Merge with Panasonic Life Solutions

- Advertisement - -

As already announced in September 2021, as part of an internal restructuring exercise, Panasonic India has been in the process of a merger with Panasonic Life Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Group. We wish to inform all that pursuant to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order dated 19th May 2022, Panasonic India has been accorded the approval of NCLT for the merger with Panasonic Life Solutions and the same shall be effective on 01 August 2022 (“Effective Date”) as per the approval provided by the Registrar of Companies (“ROC”) with respect to the certified copy of the order of the NCLT filed by the Company with the ROC. However, this will have no bearing on our business relationship.

As a result of the aforementioned Order, Panasonic India’s rights, liabilities and obligations under the existing commercial arrangement between your organization and Panasonic India, including but not limited to payments and billing, will be assumed and discharged by Panasonic Life Solutions after the Effective Date of the merger.

This letter is to inform you the cut off dates for raising invoices to the Company:

Period of Billing Name of the Company Up to 31 July 2022 Panasonic India Private Limited 01 August 2022 onwards Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Limited

Please update the details of Panasonic Life Solutions in your database and ensure utmost care while raising the invoice from 01″ August 2022 onwards as the same information will be uploaded on GST portal. In case invoice received by Panasonic Life Solutions does not have the correct details as mentioned in the annexure, the same will need to be corrected. Payment will be made once we receive the correct invoice.

We have included the relevant details and state-wise GST details of Panasonic Life Solutions in enclosed annexures A and B.

Also, all payments, whether outstanding or current would be discharged by Panasonic Life Solutions. Enclosed Annexure has the list of our GSTIN and address for all the states.

In the meantime, should you require any clarification or have any questions in relation to the above, please contact your relationship manager at Panasonic India.

We are working towards implementing the above merger in a seamless manner without any business disruption, and your cooperation will help us greatly. We look forward to working together to further strengthening our business relationship.

