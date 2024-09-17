Panache DigiLife drives innovation through its ABCD philosophy, aims for global expansion, and supports partners for long-term success

- Advertisement -

Panache DigiLife Limited leads in AI and IoT, aligning with ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar’ to innovate smart solutions for diverse sectors. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Amit Rambhia, Chairman & Managing Director, Panache DigiLife Limited shares insights on leveraging AI, global expansion, and strategic growth.

How does Panache’s ABCD philosophy drive innovation?

Panache DigiLife Limited leverages its ABCD design philosophy—Artificial engines, Big Data, Connectivity/Cloud, and Devices—to create cutting-edge ICT and IoT solutions. Our business model includes contract manufacturing, where we integrate client specifications into customized solutions, and our proprietary designs across diverse sectors such as education, retail, and AV. Recently, we’ve expanded into AI, Edge AI, and industrial solutions, continually enhancing our product offerings to meet evolving market needs. This approach ensures we deliver innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to various industry requirements.

Could you provide an overview of your company’s history and its journey?

As a first-generation entrepreneur and engineer with an MBA from IIM Indore, I faced numerous challenges in the early days of my company. The lack of support, financial resources, and knowledge, coupled with frequent policy changes, created a volatile environment. However, today’s favorable government policies and a more stable ecosystem present a unique opportunity for growth. What took us over 20 years to achieve can now be accomplished in a fraction of that time. With our experience and support, we aim to help other companies thrive, envisioning a future where Panache DigiLife Limited not only strengthens these companies but also helps them achieve significant milestones, potentially leading to public listings.

What strategies are you implementing to expand globally?

Since 2017, Panache 1.0 has been at the forefront of manufacturing in India, offering products like thin clients, cloud devices, POS systems, digital signage, and rugged industrial devices. We also developed all-in-one and desktop PCs, establishing our industry presence.

With Panache 2.0, we’re expanding our design strategy globally, aiming to create products that not only serve Indian markets but also compete internationally. Our focus includes leveraging two Production-Linked Incentives (PLIs) for IT and telecom hardware, enhancing our product range and industry presence. We’re pursuing patents to protect our innovations and plan to introduce these to the global market, positioning Panache 2.0 as a significant international player.

How do you foresee AI transforming your market segment?

In the early 2000s, search engines like Yahoo and Google transformed our internet experience, making “Google it” synonymous with information access. We are now on the brink of another transformative shift with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Initially cloud-based, AI platforms like ChatGPT are increasingly integrating into edge devices such as laptops and computing systems, promising smarter and more responsive technology.

The convergence of edge devices and servers is ushering in a new era of sophisticated, intelligent solutions, impacting both personal and commercial applications. AI is enhancing real-time interactions in education, healthcare, and retail, moving beyond static exchanges. Additionally, the evolution from M2M (machine-to-machine) communications to AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) is driving advanced industrial applications and innovation.

India is poised to lead this AI revolution with its robust software and growing hardware sectors. At Panache, we are developing cutting-edge Edge AI solutions and endpoint technologies, planning POCs in India and expanding globally. We invite startups and system integrators to collaborate with us to harness India’s expertise and create groundbreaking solutions worldwide.

Do you believe India has the potential to become a global hub for product manufacturing and development?

India’s market is highly price-sensitive, but this doesn’t equate to a focus on low cost; rather, it emphasizes value for money. Indian consumers seek solutions that offer substantial value at a competitive price. For instance, while mature markets may offer products at a premium, India can deliver equivalent value at a fraction of the cost—typically between five to ten times less—thanks to larger scales and deployment densities.

Given this, it’s crucial to optimize solutions to meet the price-point expectations. At Panache, we excel in this by ensuring our hardware is designed to minimize inefficiencies, such as power, CPU, or storage wastage. By optimizing every aspect of our solutions, we provide high-value products that align with the price sensitivity of the Indian market. Our focus is on delivering effective, cost-efficient solutions that meet both performance and budget requirements.

What is your vision for the company’s next two years?

As a publicly listed entity, Panache is committed to strategic growth and collaboration over the next two years. We plan to engage with around 20 select partners in India, including startups and mid-sized companies, to support their development and help them achieve public listing status. While we cannot partner with every company, we are focused on working with those dedicated to the hardware sector. By leveraging our expertise and resources, we aim to transform these companies from foundational stages into highly respected entities. This initiative reflects our broader vision to contribute to the industry and foster community growth.

Is there a message you would like to share with the viewers?

Leveraging strengths is essential in our industry. Recently, many partners have approached us about manufacturing Make in India desktops, thin clients, and laptops. While we welcome collaboration, I often advise against ventures that prioritize short-term gains over long-term success.

Building a brand, developing a service network, and creating quality products require time and dedication. At Panache, we seek partners serious about excellence and global expansion. We offer support in backend operations, production, supply chain management, and financing under the Make in India initiative.

Potential partners should focus on their strengths and maintain high standards of quality and sustainability. Even small-scale operations can thrive with our support if they prioritize long-term value. Indian brands committed to excellence have significant global success opportunities, similar to European brands that grew through quality.

