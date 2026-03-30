Palo Alto Networks Unveils the Industry’s Most Secure Browser Built for Agentic AI

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Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, unveiled a major evolution of Prisma Browser, introducing the industry’s most secure browser built for the Agentic AI era. As employees shift from merely using AI as a tool to now utilizing autonomous agents that act on their behalf, Prisma Browser converts the web into a secure AI-driven workspace. Users can now unlock new levels of productivity with Agentic AI, without compromising security.

Today, the browser is the primary engine of modern work and where users spend 85% of their workday. However, the browser’s role is rapidly expanding beyond a simple window to the web and is now the central hub for agentic AI interactions. While this shift unlocks unprecedented efficiency, a new class of sophisticated risks unique to autonomous AI has emerged, such as shadow AI agents, prompt injection attacks and agent hijacking. Prisma Browser paves the way for this new era of work by providing agentic capabilities in combination with a secure foundation to protect these autonomous workflows.

Mr. Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of Network & AI Security, Palo Alto Networks

Mr. Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of AI & Network Security, Palo Alto Networks said, “Organizations are unleashing a new workforce of agents, however, you cannot give autonomy without security. By embedding AI-powered data protection and securing AI interactions directly in the browser, leaders can now confidently greenlight strategic AI initiatives that were previously stalled. Prisma Browser isn’t just securing an interface, it’s securing a new way of work.”

Prisma Browser introduces key innovations that bring secure agentic AI to end users by:

Powering the Agentic Workspace: Enables organizations to leverage the LLM of their choice across all models and platforms. Prisma Browser allows teams to utilize the most effective AI tools for any specific task, maximizing productivity and accelerating autonomous workflows.

Enables organizations to leverage the LLM of their choice across all models and platforms. Prisma Browser allows teams to utilize the most effective AI tools for any specific task, maximizing productivity and accelerating autonomous workflows. Securing AI Interactions: Automatically discovers user AI activity and enforces content-aware boundaries to keep agents within their intended scope. Prisma Browser prevents sensitive data from leaking to unmanaged or public AI tools during automated tasks.

Automatically discovers user AI activity and enforces content-aware boundaries to keep agents within their intended scope. Prisma Browser prevents sensitive data from leaking to unmanaged or public AI tools during automated tasks. Preventing Agent Hijacking: Identifies and blocks prompt injection attacks—including malicious instructions hidden within websites designed to hijack AI agents—keeping automated workflows on track and preventing agents from being manipulated into unauthorized actions.

Identifies and blocks prompt injection attacks—including malicious instructions hidden within websites designed to hijack AI agents—keeping automated workflows on track and preventing agents from being manipulated into unauthorized actions. Enabling Global Compliance: Provides real-time distinction between human actions and automated AI tasks. By assessing the intentions of both human and non-human identities, Prisma Browser enables total accountability and compliance with evolving global AI regulations.

Mr. Jonathan Jaffe, Chief Information Security Officer, Lemonade said, “The browser has evolved to deal with a whole new landscape of threats with AI threats, like prompt injection or the use of AI extensions that are unsafe. The browser will continue to be the single control point as agents end up doing things on behalf of the user, but through the browser. So I see the browser as being the dominant control point for protecting employees against bad actions. As we allow people to experiment with agents that use the browser to run tasks, we feel more comfortable doing that with Prisma Browser.”

The Industry’s Most Comprehensive SASE Solution for the Agentic AI Era

AI-driven productivity starts in the browser but must be secured across the entire enterprise. Prisma Browser’s evolution is just one of the critical innovations made to Prisma SASE, the most comprehensive SASE solution built for the agentic AI era. Powered by Precision AI, Prisma SASE delivers Universal Zero Trust, providing consistent protection and unmatched performance wherever work happens. By converging secure agentic browsing, autonomous operations, and AI-powered data protection into a unified solution built on a resilient architecture, Prisma SASE transforms AI-driven workflows into a secure growth engine that operates at machine speed.

Prisma SASE extends best-in-class capabilities by:

Enabling Autonomous Operations : Empowers IT to accelerate productivity by eliminating the manual troubleshooting and “ticket fatigue” that stall operations, allowing teams to focus on strategic AI growth.

: Empowers IT to accelerate productivity by eliminating the manual troubleshooting and “ticket fatigue” that stall operations, allowing teams to focus on strategic AI growth. Securing Data End-to-End: Discovers and protects sensitive data throughout the entire AI lifecycle—within AI tools and agents and across the entire organization—to prevent leakage into shadow AI environments and protect information across endpoints, network, and SaaS.

Discovers and protects sensitive data throughout the entire AI lifecycle—within AI tools and agents and across the entire organization—to prevent leakage into shadow AI environments and protect information across endpoints, network, and SaaS. Providing Business Continuity: Delivers cloud-scale security and operational resilience to high-bandwidth campuses, helping ensure seamless performance and uninterrupted operations for critical resources.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Palo Alto

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