Palo Alto Networks Unveils Protection for Highly Evasive Threats with Prisma Browser, Extending SASE Leadership

Palo Alto Networks®, the global cybersecurity leader, announced Prisma® SASE 4.0, the industry’s most advanced AI-driven secure access service edge (SASE) solution. It sets a new standard with innovations in Prisma Browser that neutralize sophisticated web threats in real-time directly within the browser, where legacy solutions have critical blind spots. It’s designed to intercept and neutralize encrypted, evasive attacks that assemble inside the browser and bypass traditional secure web gateways.

The browser is becoming the new operating system for the enterprise, the primary interface for AI and cloud applications. Securing it is not optional. As more critical applications and data reside within the browser, traditional consumer-grade browsers are no longer sufficient for businesses as they lack the necessary security controls to protect against the increasing number of cyberattacks. With Prisma SASE 4.0, Prisma Browser’s new in-browser advanced web protection identifies and neutralizes malware in real-time before it can do harm. This provides a critical layer of defense that other solutions miss.

In addition, Prisma SASE 4.0 delivers new capabilities designed to secure the modern workforce, including:

Unprecedented Data Security powered by AI: Prisma SASE 4.0 offers a unified, frictionless data security approach, essential for protecting against the growing risks posed by AI agents, copilots, and plugins directly accessing corporate data. It uses AI-augmented classification to automatically and precisely classify sensitive information across all formats, including unstructured content and data in use – achieving 10x fewer false positives than traditional methods. It includes over 140 pre-trained machine learning classifiers and customizable models to secure critical assets like patents, contracts and source code.

Smarter, Faster Protection with Private App Security: Private applications are the engine of many businesses and are prime targets for cyberattacks. Older static rule-based web application firewalls (WAF) are simply no match for threats custom-built for dynamic applications. Palo Alto Networks’ new Private App Security automatically adapts to shield these essential applications and constantly updates security policies for applications.

Mr. Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of Network Security, Palo Alto Networks

Mr. Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of Network Security, Palo Alto Networks said, “The conversation with business leaders has evolved. It’s no longer just about blocking threats—it’s about enabling growth. You can’t achieve that with a complex and disjointed security stack. The innovations in Prisma SASE 4.0, particularly our last-mile protections in the browser, are a direct response to the digital landscape, where AI-driven attacks and the widespread adoption of AI tools are making traditional security approaches obsolete. By neutralizing sophisticated threats that evade legacy solutions and directly target the browser, we are setting a new standard for security.”

Palo Alto Networks continues to demonstrate market leadership and disruptive innovation in SASE, with SASE ARR reaching $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2025, growing 35% year-over-year—more than twice the rate of the overall market. For three consecutive years, Palo Alto Networks has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms for Prisma SASE. In addition, Palo Alto Networks has been named a Leader for three consecutive years in the Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, and five times in the Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. With over 6,300 SASE customers, including one-third of the Fortune 500, this single-vendor platform simplifies operations and provides a clear path to scale, with adoption of the Prisma Browser surpassing 6 million licensed seats.

These innovations and other key SASE features will be generally available later this year.

