Palo Alto Networks Unveils Cortex AgentiX to Build, Deploy and Govern the Agentic Workforce of the Future

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is launching Cortex® AgentiX™ to solve this problem. As the next generation of Cortex XSOAR®, AgentiX is the industry’s most secure platform to build, deploy and govern the AI agent workforce of the future.

Starting with the SOC, AgentiX is revolutionizing automation to counter adversaries who can launch attacks up to 100 times faster with AI. Its powerful prebuilt agents are able to dynamically plan, reason and execute solutions just as an expert would, giving security analysts a decisive advantage. Ultimately, AgentiX delivers up to a 98% reduction in MTTR with 75% less manual work, freeing time up for strategic initiatives.

Mr. Gonen Fink, EVP of Products, Cortex, Palo Alto Networks

Mr. Gonen Fink, EVP of Products, Cortex, Palo Alto Networks said,”Unleashing autonomous agents without tight control is a recipe for disaster. That’s why we built AgentiX on our proven Cortex platform, delivering the full power of agentic AI with the control, traceability and permission management every enterprise demands. When applied to security teams, this isn’t just automation; it’s the end of manual toil. We’re freeing your experts to transform the SOC, not just chase alerts.”

Unlike siloed approaches that focus on automating individual SOC tasks, AgentiX delivers end-to-end workflow autonomy. It’s the only agentic AI platform built on a decade of security automation leadership and trained on 1.2 billion real-world playbook executions. Additionally, to help ensure seamless support for all critical enterprise tools, AgentiX comes with over 1,000 prebuilt integrations and native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support.

With Cortex AgentiX, organizations can:

Deploy the industry’s most experienced security agents: Go beyond rigid playbooks with prebuilt agents that work as a seamless extension of your operations, with the first set including: Threat Intelligence Agent: Aggregates and enriches threat intelligence to uncover related cases and emerging adversary techniques. Email Investigation Agent: Automates a full-spectrum email threat response, from search and analysis to containment, across all platforms. Endpoint Investigation Agent: Delivers rapid analysis, forensics collection and host containment across every major EDR platform. Network Security Agent: Orchestrates threat response, policy control and network management across Palo Alto Networks and third-party firewalls. Cloud Security Agent: Secures cloud environments end-to-end, from posture and application protection to detection and response. IT Agent: Streamlines enterprise IT operations by automating upgrades, patching, troubleshooting, and user onboarding.

Go beyond rigid playbooks with prebuilt agents that work as a seamless extension of your operations, with the first set including: Build your own custom no-code agents: Rapidly create powerful AI agents with an elegant GenAI builder that leverages over 1,000 prebuilt integrations, native MCP support as well as robust guardrails for total control.

Rapidly create powerful AI agents with an elegant GenAI builder that leverages over 1,000 prebuilt integrations, native MCP support as well as robust guardrails for total control. Orchestrate complex workflows across the entire enterprise: Launch context-aware agents directly from any Cortex product or orchestrate complex, enterprise-wide actions from the standalone AgentiX platform.

Launch context-aware agents directly from any Cortex product or orchestrate complex, enterprise-wide actions from the standalone AgentiX platform. Govern autonomous action with enterprise-grade guardrails: Safely operate AI agents with role-based access controls and require human-in-the-loop approval for impactful actions, helping ensure agentic workflows are safe and reliable. Every agent action comes with full auditability to support the strictest compliance and security requirements.

Mr. Francis Odum, Founder of Software Analyst Cyber Research (SACR)

Mr. Francis Odum, Founder of Software Analyst Cyber Research (SACR) said, “Cortex AgentiX stands apart by building its agentic workforce on Palo Alto Networks existing SecOps backbone and a decade of SOAR maturity. This foundation is crucial: It ensures agents operate within a fully governed automation framework, unlike newer entrants that often lack enterprise-grade policy enforcement and traceability. By deploying natively across XSIAM, XDR and Cortex Cloud, Palo Alto Networks is uniquely positioned as the leader in agentic AI, delivering the scale, breadth and compliance standards required for the autonomous enterprise.”

Cortex AgentiX is available today in Cortex Cloud™ and Cortex XSIAM®. Cortex XDR® and the standalone AgentiX platform will be available in early 2026.

