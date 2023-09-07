Palo Alto Networks survey reveals 67% of Indian Government/Essential Services witnessed more than 50% Disruptive Cyberattacks in 2022–2023

- Advertisement - -

Palo Alto Networks surveyed 200 Indian IT decision-makers, CTOs, CIOs, and Senior Directors to understand the state of cybersecurity in India. The respondents belonged to sectors such as Banking & Finance, Essential Services, Telco/Tech/Communications, Retail/Hotel/F&B, Transport & Logistics, and Manufacturing.

The survey findings revealed that, although India saw a remarkable 75% increase in cybersecurity budget allocation for 2023 compared to the previous year (one of the highest increases in the APAC region), it also experienced the highest number of disruptive cyberattacks.

Furthermore, India faces a substantial risk of cyberattacks targeting its critical infrastructure, public sector, and essential services. A notable 67% of Indian government and essential service entities reported encountering a surge of over 50% in disruptive attacks. Prioritizing the cybersecurity of essential service networks is paramount as it safeguards critical infrastructure and ensures seamless delivery of crucial services, thereby maintaining public safety and national stability.

Key findings from the survey include:

Industries:

66% of Indian manufacturing firms faced increased risks from unsecured IoT devices connected to the network, far more than other sectors.

Cybersecurity risks:

45% of Indian businesses saw more than 50% increase in disruptive attacks – the highest in APAC.

Security outlook:

68% of Indian respondents say ChatGPT will positively impact business tasks like content creation and report generation.

Anil Valluri, Managing Director & Regional Vice President of India & SAARC, Palo Alto Networks.

“Securing essential services networks is crucial to protect critical infrastructure and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential services, safeguarding public safety and national stability. Our findings show that the transport, manufacturing, and public sectors have borne the brunt of advanced attacks. As India embraces digital transformation, it is mission critical to have a cybersecurity-first approach,” said Anil Valluri, Managing Director & Regional Vice President of India & SAARC, Palo Alto Networks.

“While budgets may be expanding, it is essential to utilize these resources diligently. Enterprises, regardless of their size, must proactively adopt a Zero Trust architecture to secure distributed enterprise networks. Automating the SOC is also essential for improving efficiency, enabling faster detection and response to cyber threats, and allowing analysts to focus on strategic initiatives. The convergence of IT and OT has made lateral threat movement easier than ever and defending against it requires robust security automation and orchestration,” Anil continued.

