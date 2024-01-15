Palo Alto Networks Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

- Advertisement - -

Palo Alto Networks announced today that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). Palo Alto Networks provides a feature-rich EPP as part of Cortex XDR®, which is designed to prevent the latest endpoint threats. As the original visionary behind extended detection and response, Cortex XDR extends prevention capabilities by ingesting security data from the network, cloud and other sources to accurately detect and respond to never-before-seen attacks, delivering superior security outcomes to its customers.

Mr. Gonen Fink, SVP, Cortex Products, Palo Alto Networks

Mr. Gonen Fink, SVP, Cortex Products, Palo Alto Networks said, “We’re proud of this Gartner recognition for our endpoint protection solution and believe it’s a testament to our commitment to building our endpoint vision with Cortex XDR. In an era where threat actors operate with unprecedented speed, organizations require a solution leveraging AI and automation’s power to elevate their security posture. Our endpoint protection capabilities have helped organizations significantly reduce detection, response, and remediation times, delivering unparalleled security outcomes for organizations worldwide.”

This announcement comes on the heels of another endpoint protection recognition for Palo Alto Networks. In September, Cortex XDR delivered 100% protection and detection in the 2023 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation.

Many organizations struggle to keep up with the rapidly evolving pace, scale, and complexity of the current threat landscape, particularly when they rely on traditional technologies. Palo Alto Network’s Cortex XDR offers a holistic approach to safeguarding against threats, unauthorized access, and misuse, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations.

XDR has emerged as a game-changer for security teams looking to streamline and efficiently address cybersecurity challenges. Beyond delivering endpoint protection, Cortex XDR excels in precisely detecting threats across various data sources. This is achieved by seamlessly integrating endpoint activity with events occurring throughout the environment, leveraging machine learning to analyze behavior patterns and identify anomalies that signify potential attacks. Cortex XDR also helps to speed investigations by providing a complete end-to-end story of each attack. Users can view the root cause of any alert with a single click and swiftly stop attacks across environments.

Cortex XDR provides customers with comprehensive security protection within a single product. This includes threat detection and response through the ITDR module and new features and capabilities in XDR 3.8 for enhanced cross-OS protection. Last year, Palo Alto Networks introduced Unit 42 MDR, which is built on Cortex XDR technology and combines the power of Cortex with Unit 42® threat intelligence and analyst expertise to detect and respond to cyberattacks around the clock.

Gartner recognized Palo Alto Networks for its ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Cortex XDR’s product strategy strength is based on an innovative workplace security suite and tight capability integrations. With this recent acknowledgment, Palo Alto Networks is now a recognized Leader in a number of Magic Quadrant reports. The full list includes EPP, Security Service Edge (SSE), Single-Vendor SASE, SD-WAN, and Network Firewalls.

