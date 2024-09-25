Palo Alto Networks Named a Leader in Inaugural Attack Surface Management Report

- Advertisement -

Palo Alto Networks®, the global cybersecurity leader announced that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Attack Surface Management Solutions, Q3 2024. In the inaugural report, Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse® received the top score in the strategy category and the highest possible scores in the vision, innovation and roadmap criteria. Palo Alto Networks believes this position as a leader further affirms our AI-powered Cortex platform as the leader in security operations center (SOC) transformation.

Mr. Gonen Fink, SVP Products, Cortex and Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks

Mr. Gonen Fink, SVP Products, Cortex and Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks, “Palo Alto Networks delivers an unrivaled platform for SOC transformation, built on truly unified data and powered by AI and automation. As a pioneer of attack surface management, we’re committed to helping customers proactively reduce risk across their entire attack surface with our leading platform for modern security operations. We remain at the forefront of the market, recognizing the essential need for organizations to have comprehensive visibility to effectively manage and protect their increasing number of assets.”

Many organizations are grappling with challenges in managing their attack surfaces that often go unnoticed, with over 23% of internet-connected exposures impacting critical IT and security infrastructure. Organizations simply can’t secure what they don’t know exists. Cortex Xpanse enables organizations to find and automatically fix exposures across their entire attack surface by scanning over 500 billion internet-facing assets daily, enabling teams to discover 30-40% more assets in their environment than they were previously aware of. As part of the AI-powered Cortex SOC platform, Cortex Xpanse delivers attack surface management to the industry-leading XDR, SOAR, and SIEM capabilities to radically transform and simplify security operations.

Palo Alto Networks was recognized as a leader in Forrester’s evaluation that acknowledged eleven vendors and focused on three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Palo Alto Networks has also been named a leader in other important evaluations of the security operations market including being named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platforms, Q2 2024 and The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q2 2024.

