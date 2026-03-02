Palo Alto Networks Expands Bengaluru Office to Enhance Regional Customer Support and Innovation

- Advertisement -

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, announced the significant expansion of its Bengaluru operations with the inauguration of a new, state-of-the-art workspace. Officiated by Mr. Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President, Products – NetSec at Palo Alto Networks, the expansion underscores India’s pivotal role in advancing the company’s global cybersecurity and AI roadmap.

The new facility adds over 500 seats across two dedicated floors, featuring purpose-built infrastructure designed to foster learning and high-impact collaboration. Key features include specialized training rooms, recreational zones, and a versatile cafeteria that transforms into a 450-seat town hall to support the company’s growing workforce.

Strategic Investment in Talent and Infrastructure

The new Bengaluru workspace marks a continued investment in India as a center for innovation and technical expertise. By expanding collaboration and training capacity, Palo Alto Networks is creating additional high-value roles and strengthening cybersecurity capabilities that contribute to the local technology ecosystem.

The expansion aligns with rising demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions and reflects the depth of technology talent available in India. Scaling the Bengaluru footprint enhances the company’s ability to build, innovate, and deliver at global scale.

Enhancing the Employee and Customer Experience

Designed to support sustained hiring and team development, the new office provides flexible spaces for large-scale engagement, technical training, and cross-functional collaboration. The 450-seat town hall and dedicated learning areas will enable continuous skill development while supporting a fast-growing workforce.

This expansion reflects a broader commitment to investing in local infrastructure that contributes meaningfully to the city’s technology ecosystem, ensuring the company is well-positioned to support customers across the region with enhanced technical expertise and innovation.

Mr. Kunal Ruvala, Senior Vice President and General Manager – India, Palo Alto Networks

Mr. Kunal Ruvala, Senior Vice President and General Manager – India, Palo Alto Networks said,“India continues to play a critical role in innovating and delivering on our global product roadmap, and this expansion strengthens our contribution to India’s growing digital economy and the development of world-class technology talent.”

Mr. Ranjith KP, Senior Director, People Team Business Partner – India, Palo Alto Networks

Mr. Ranjith KP, Senior Director, People Team Business Partner – India, Palo Alto Networks said, “Our new workspace is designed to support team growth at scale, enhance the employee experience, and enable the next phase of hiring and job creation in India. Purpose-built for learning and collaboration, it features flexible townhall areas, state-of-the-art training rooms, and recreational spaces that foster connection and support a growing workforce.”

