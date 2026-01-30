Palo Alto Networks Completes Chronosphere Acquisition, Unifying Observability and Security for the AI Era

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, announced it has completed its acquisition of Chronosphere, addressing a core challenge of the AI era: the inability to see and secure the massive data volumes running modern businesses.

Chronosphere, a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms, was purpose-built to handle this scale. While legacy tools break down in cloud-native environments, Chronosphere gives customers deep visibility across their entire digital estate. With this acquisition, Palo Alto Networks is redefining how organizations run at the speed of AI—by enabling customers to gain deep, real-time visibility into their applications, infrastructure, and AI systems — while maintaining strict control over data cost and value.

The planned integration of Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX™ with Chronosphere’s cloud-native observability platform will allow customers to apply AI agents that can now find and fix security and IT issues automatically—before they impact the customer or the bottom line. AI security without deep observability is blind; this acquisition delivers the essential context across models, prompts, users, and performance to move from manual guessing to autonomous remediation.

Mr. Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks

Mr. Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks said,“​​Enterprises today are looking for fewer vendors, deeper partnerships, and platforms they can rely on for mission-critical security and operations. Chronosphere accelerates our vision to be the indispensable platform for securing and operating the cloud and AI. We believe that great security starts with deep visibility into all your data, and Chronosphere provides that foundation for our customers.”

Mr. Martin Mao, Co-founder and CEO, Chronosp here is joining Palo Alto Networks as SVP, GM Observability

Mr. Martin Mao, Co-founder and CEO, Chronosp here is joining Palo Alto Networks as SVP, GM Observability and comments, “Chronosphere was built to help the world’s most complex digital organizations operate at scale with confidence. Joining Palo Alto Networks allows us to bring AI-era observability to a global audience. Together, we’re delivering a new standard — where observability, security, and AI come together to give organizations control over their most valuable asset: data.”

The Chronosphere Telemetry Pipeline remains available as a standalone solution, enabling organizations to eliminate the ‘data tax’ associated with modern security operations. By acting as an intelligent control layer, the pipeline filters low-value noise to reduce data volumes by 30% or more while requiring 20x less infrastructure than legacy alternatives. This is key to Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM® strategy, ensuring customers can scale their security posture—not their spending—as they transition to autonomous, AI-driven operations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Palo Alto

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 68