Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Koi to Secure the Agentic Endpoint

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Palo Alto Networks®, the global cybersecurity leader, announced the completion of its acquisition of Koi. With this acquisition, Palo Alto Networks defines a new category of protection: Agentic Endpoint Security (AES). Koi’s unique solution to securing vibe coding agents and autonomous endpoint tools comes as the industry reaches an inflection point of agentic adoption.

The rapid adoption of tools like Claude Code and OpenClaw are driving incredible productivity gains, which will be critical to countering the security challenges posed by the latest AI models. But these agentic tools themselves have also greatly expanded the endpoint attack surface. By integrating Koi’s technology with Prisma® AIRS™, Palo Alto Networks will extend visibility and security to agentic AI on the endpoint, offering a single control plane to secure enterprise-wide AI adoption with AES. In addition, this acquisition enables Palo Alto Networks to introduce a new module for Cortex XDR® to identify and remediate risks within the AI software ecosystem. Koi’s capabilities will also remain available as a standalone offering, allowing every customer to benefit from industry leading agentic endpoint security capabilities alongside their existing EDR solutions.

Mr. Lee Klarich, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks

Mr. Lee Klarich, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks said, “Agentic AI presents tremendous opportunity for the enterprise, yet they create a new attack surface that traditional security tools were not built to detect. These agents operate with access to critical systems and sensitive data, creating the ultimate insider threat. With the acquisition of Koi, we are delivering the only solution I’ve seen to secure vibe coding and agentic AI at the endpoint, so our customers don’t have to choose between innovation and security.”

Mr. Amit Assaraf, CEO and Co-Founder of Koi

Mr. Amit Assaraf, CEO and Co-Founder of Koi said, “By joining Palo Alto Networks, we will be able to provide our customers with the most comprehensive solution for securing all AI and software on the endpoint, and across the enterprise. Together, we are establishing Agentic Endpoint Security as the new imperative, giving our customers the secure foundation they need to lead in an AI-native world.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Palo Alto

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