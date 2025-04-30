Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent to Acquire Protect AI, a Game-Changing Security for AI Company

- Advertisement -

Palo Alto Networks®, the global cybersecurity leader, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Protect AI, an innovative leader in securing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications and models. This strategic acquisition reflects Palo Alto Networks’ commitment to remaining at the forefront of next-generation cybersecurity innovation, and expanding its capabilities to protect the dynamic new attack surface created by the explosion of AI.

Large enterprises and government organizations are building a complex ecosystem of AI models, agents, infrastructure, tools, APIs and third party components. This creates new and often overlooked risks, with threat actors exploiting vulnerabilities in different layers through techniques like model manipulation, data poisoning and prompt injection attacks. This threat landscape requires purpose-built solutions to reduce risk and provide best-in-class security. Palo Alto Networks was an early mover in building out solutions for securing AI, and Protect AI has already established itself as an important player in this increasingly critical new area of security.

After the close of the transaction, Protect AI’s solutions and team of experts will enable Palo Alto Networks to more quickly and comprehensively accelerate its vision for Prisma AIRS™, the industry’s most complete AI security platform, also announced today. Prisma AIRS will offer customers unparalleled protection for one of the most transformative technologies of our time. As organizations explore embedding AI in their processes, Prisma AIRS will enable them to deploy AI bravely by protecting the entire AI development lifecycle to meet enterprise requirements for model scanning, risk assessment, GenAI runtime security, posture management, and AI agent security.

Mr. Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Palo Alto Networks said, “As AI-powered applications become core to businesses, they bring risks traditional security tools can’t adequately handle. By extending our AI security capabilities to include Protect AI’s innovative solutions for Securing for AI, businesses will be able to build AI applications with comprehensive security. With the addition of Protect AI’s existing portfolio of solutions and team of experts, Palo Alto Networks will be well-positioned to offer a wide range of solutions for customers’ current needs, and also be able to continue innovating on delivering new solutions that are needed for this dynamic threat landscape.”

Mr. Ian Swanson, Co-Founder & CEO, Protect AI said, “Joining forces with Palo Alto Networks will enable us to scale our mission of making the AI landscape more secure for users and organizations of all sizes. We are excited for the opportunity to unite with a company that shares our vision and brings the operational scale and cybersecurity prowess to amplify our impact globally.”

Protect AI CEO, founders, and employees are expected to join Palo Alto Networks once the deal closes. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by Palo Alto Networks’ first quarter of fiscal 2026.

