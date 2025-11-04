Palo Alto Networks and Cyberlite Partner to Launch AI Safety in the Classroom Toolkit, a Landmark Resource to Equip Students with Critical Generative AI Skills

- Advertisement -

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, and Cyberlite, a specialised cyber safety and AI education provider, announced the launch of the AI Safety in the Classroom Toolkit. This groundbreaking resource is a crucial extension of Palo Alto Networks’ mission to protect our digital way of life and sets a new standard for corporate commitment to community digital safety.

The speed and scale at which AI is accelerating threats necessitates a fundamental shift in education. Research from Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 underscores this urgency, revealing how AI is rapidly transforming the threat landscape. For example, the Unit 42 Global Incident Response Report consistently identifies social engineering as a top initial access vector, and threat actors are increasingly using generative AI to create highly sophisticated, personalised attacks like convincing deepfakes. Equipping students to recognise and resist these advanced, AI-driven manipulations is critical to protecting the “human factor” in security.

This toolkit directly addresses that urgent need. Palo Alto Networks is deeply committed to driving social impact through cybersecurity education, supporting students with the skills they need to protect their digital future and become good digital citizens. The AI Safety in the Classroom Toolkit, now available in English and Bahasa Indonesia, builds on the successful, long-standing partnership between Palo Alto Networks and Cyberlite, which has already distributed over 100,000 “Ready, Get Set, Connect!” cybersafety workbooks to schools across the Asia Pacific region.

“Our partnership with Palo Alto Networks represents a significant leap forward in our shared mission to empower the next generation with the skills to navigate the complexities of the digital world,” said Ms. Michelle Yao, Co-Founder of Cyberlite.“The AI Safety in the Classroom Toolkit is a direct response to the urgent need for practical, accessible resources that empower educators in the classroom, teaching students the critical thinking skills needed to be safe and ethical AI users. This collaboration reinforces our belief that cyber safety is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can build a more secure digital future for all.”

“The AI Safety in the Classroom Toolkit is designed to empower educators, parents, and community instructors who are not cybersecurity or AI experts,” said Ms. Lisa Sim, Vice President, Marketing, Asia-Pacific and Japan and, Director, CyberFit Nation at Palo Alto Networks. “The materials are intentionally easy to use, making it simple for them to become ‘rock stars’ in lesson delivery and integrate these vital learning resources into the education curriculum.”

The toolkit’s 30-minute modular lessons are engineered to build critical thinking skills, helping students become informed, ethical, and safe AI users. The hands-on, practical lessons cover real-world risks, including:

● The foundations of generative AI and prompt engineering.

● Recognising bias.

● Detecting deepfakes and digital clones.

● Exploring how recommendation engines impact privacy and personalisation.

