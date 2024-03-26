PALIT Maker Contest 23/24 Invites Top Artists to Redefine GPU Cover Design and Win Great Prizes

- Advertisement -

Palit is delighted to announce the PALIT Maker Contest 23/24. As PC DIY has evolved into a medium of self-expression, Palit aims to inspire gamers to unleash their creativity through the Maker feature. This feature enables users to integrate their own designs on the cooler cover, embracing their inventive identity. The PALIT Maker Contest 23/24 extends an invitation to the most talented artists, urging them to showcase their skills and innovative approaches in GPU cover design.

The two-phase competition for this year is geared towards uncovering the best entry for the PALIT GeForce RTX 4060 Dual GPU. In return, the creator stands a chance to win a substantial cash prize and the prospect of their design being featured in future marketing materials.

Lacking creative inspiration? Worry not! You can still participate as a “voter,” and in doing so, you stand a chance to win an array of products.

Done with the schedule details and ready to join in the fun? Then head over to the official landing page https://palit.momentum-campaigns.com where you’ll find the 3D files for the shroud of the PALIT GeForce RTX 4060 and a video guide for this process.

For those who are more into fiddling with colors and simple designs, the Painting Version will get you a nice head start, or if you want to go full-on custom with your own dedicated theme and artwork, the Creator Version is completely blank so you can work through every nook and cranny.

The PALIT Maker Contest 23/24 will run from now to January 24, 2024. Join the competition for a chance to showcase your design on the PALIT GeForce RTX 4060 Dual GPU cover. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just passionate about DIY, this is your opportunity to leave a mark on the gaming world. Win exciting cash prizes as a creator or dive into the voter’s pool for a chance to snag premium DIY components and peripherals. Let your creativity run wild and be a part of this thrilling contest now!

